They were the flats built to replace a large area of terraced housing in south Leeds.

Hunslet Grange - also known as Leek Street flats - were built in 1968 were arranged in blocks of six or seven storeys, with overhead walkways connecting the blocks. They proved popular but soon problems with damp and condensation began to develop and the heating systems proved inadequate. Demolished in 1983 these rarely seen photos showcase their rise and fall. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Ray Dickinson and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.Did you live at the flats back in the day? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories charting the rise and fall of Leek Street Flats.

Leek Street Flats in March 1968.

Do you recognise any of these children? They are pictured in 1969.

The new flats, pictured in March 1970, contrast with the ruins of a disused church in Joseph Street off Hunslet Road.

Hunslet Grange was a huge complex of 2,500 flats.

Children play in the shadow of Leek Street flats in August 1971.

