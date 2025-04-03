Middleton, Beeston, Morley, Rothwell, Tingley, Belle Isle and Hunslet are all featured in this trip down memory lane to 1996, a year in which community spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Beeston
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Malvern pub on Beeston Hill pictured in May 1996. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
2. Beeston
Pupils with poetry prizes at Hugh Gaitskell Primary School in November 1996. Pictured, back row from left, are Duncan McBurney, Heather Smith, Emma Earnshaw, Sarah Reed, Sarah Frankland, Danny Gray and Cathryn Gander. Seated, from left, are Katherine Wilkinson, Samantha Worth. The adult in the photo is Janet Clark of the Children's Library South Leeds. | Keith Allison Photo: Keith Allison
3. Rothwell
Librarian Janet Bennett shows five-year-old Ben Holdsworth the old Rothwell District Council emblem at the Centenary Display in the town in March 1996. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford
4. Beeston
A new Touch TV for buying houses was unveiled at Staintons estate agents on Beeston Road in April 1996. Pictured, from left is David Pank showing customer June Broughall how to use the system. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
5. Churwell
Do you remember Shelley Middleton? She was a barmaid at Churwell W.M.C? She is pictured in July 1996. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
6. Belle Isle
The Belle Isle Songsters pictured in March 1996. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford
