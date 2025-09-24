36 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early noughties

These photos raise a glass to the landlords, landladys and bar staff at watering holes across Leeds who served up a drink, a smile and conversation on a daily basis. Each will be a familiar face to a generation of drinkers who enjoyed a tipple or two on a lunchtime, after work or on a night. Many of these photos were taken to run alongside the YEP's Taverner column which reviewed a pub in the city each week. City centre boozers are featured as well as the around the suburbs with pubs in Bramley,. Hunslet, Kirkstall, Beeston, Chapel Allwrton, Hyde Park, Tingley and Rothwell all in focus. Is your local from back in the day featured? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia