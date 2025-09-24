36 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early noughties

They are the publicans who served up a warm welcome for drinkers during the early noughties.

These photos raise a glass to the landlords, landladys and bar staff at watering holes across Leeds who served up a drink, a smile and conversation on a daily basis. Each will be a familiar face to a generation of drinkers who enjoyed a tipple or two on a lunchtime, after work or on a night. Many of these photos were taken to run alongside the YEP's Taverner column which reviewed a pub in the city each week. City centre boozers are featured as well as the around the suburbs with pubs in Bramley,. Hunslet, Kirkstall, Beeston, Chapel Allwrton, Hyde Park, Tingley and Rothwell all in focus. Is your local from back in the day featured? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Do you remember Ian Jolly? He was landlord of The Templar on Vicar Lane in May 2004.

Do you remember Ian Jolly? He was landlord of The Templar on Vicar Lane in May 2004. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

September 2003 and pictured is former Leeds RL star Garry Schofield at his new pub The Omnibus.

September 2003 and pictured is former Leeds RL star Garry Schofield at his new pub The Omnibus. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Do you remember Philip Walker, landlord at The Highland on Cavendish Street? Pictured in May 2001.

Do you remember Philip Walker, landlord at The Highland on Cavendish Street? Pictured in May 2001. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Roy Cadman, landlord of the Fox & Newt on Burley Road in November 2000.

Roy Cadman, landlord of the Fox & Newt on Burley Road in November 2000. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

The team at the Old Star pictured in February 2001. Pictured, from left, is Paul Bolderson (chef), Gayle Laverick (manageress) and Ron Gough (landlord) and Jackie Gough (landlady).

The team at the Old Star pictured in February 2001. Pictured, from left, is Paul Bolderson (chef), Gayle Laverick (manageress) and Ron Gough (landlord) and Jackie Gough (landlady). | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

May 2001 Old Peacock publicans Rob and Val Goldthorpe welcomed Leeds United midfielder Eirik Bakke after the pub's Sunday football team won the Leeds Combination League Division 4 title.

May 2001 Old Peacock publicans Rob and Val Goldthorpe welcomed Leeds United midfielder Eirik Bakke after the pub's Sunday football team won the Leeds Combination League Division 4 title. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

