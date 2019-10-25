35 unseen photos of Seacroft shops, roads and pubs through the years

These unseen photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and feature Seacroft Shopping Centre, local landmarks, street scenes and shops as well as pubs that you may have been a regular in. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Halton | Seacroft | York Road LOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO? Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook