45 never seen before photos of Seacroft through the years
Is this the Seacroft you remember?
Monday, 21st October 2019, 10:31 am
Monday, 21st October 2019, 10:32 am
These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life predominantly during the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. READ MORE: York Road in 29 photos - A snapshot of life on this busy east Leeds route through the years