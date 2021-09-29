Enjoy these photo memories of Beeston in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service
31 photo memories of Beeston in the 1960s

A now demolished pub in the shadow of Elland Road stadium kicks off this photo gallery of wonderful memories from Beeston in the 1960s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 4:45 am

The image of New Peacock Inn is one of 31 photo gems featured in this fantastic look back to life in LS11 during a decade of social and economic change. It is among a number of pubs and local landmarks included in the gallery which is sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who grew up in the community. The majority of the photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.

1. Beeston in the 1960s

Beeston Road in October 1963 featuring Plantation Building (1886) the home of Marsh Jones & Cribb Ltd, painting contractors and electrical engineers.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Beeston in the 1960s

The Duke of York pub on Beeston Road pictured in October 1963. The landlord at the time was Joseph Brown.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Beeston in the 1960s

A parade of shops on Elland Road in September 1960.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Beeston in the 1960s

A yard on Little Town Lane pictured in September 1960.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

