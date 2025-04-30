34 of the best photos take you back to East Leeds in the mid 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

These photos chart a year in the life of east Leeds and its residents in the mid-1990s.

Garforth, Crossgates Kippax, Methley, Seacroft and Swillington are all featured in this rewind to 1996, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from around East Leeds in 1996.

1. East Leeds in 1996

Enjoy these photo memories from around East Leeds in 1996. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

2. Garforth

Pupils and staff West Garforth Junior School said farewell to Dorothy Langley (pictured with flowers)in July 1996 who was retiring from the kitchens after 20 years. | Keith Allison Photo: Keith Allison

3. Seacroft

This is Robert Harvey who was celebrating in September 1996 after being crowned the new British Junior Karate champion. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Garforth

Garforth CC pictured in May 1996. They played in Division 2 of the Leeds League. Back row, from left, are Nigel Edwards, Gary Edwards, Dave Hunt, Nigel Booth, Ian Taylor, Chris Townsley (scorer). Front row, from left, are Mark Gummerson, Brian Butterworth, Phil Wood, Graeme Buckle, Richard Atkin and Chris Wright | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

5. Swillington

A new outdoor nature garden was opened at Swillington Primary School in December 1996. Some of the pupils are pictured in the garden with a dragon made from an old tree by Sven McLean of the Lower Aire Valley Project Groundwork Trust. Pictured, from left, are Jennifer Wallwork, Alistair Wbster, Oliver Doubtfire and Fiona Lindley. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

6. Garforth

New Computer Systems were installed at Garforth Library in June 1996. Pictured is chief librarian Jan Cryer with library users Mr and Mrs Smith. | Keith Allison Photo: Keith Allison

