5 . Swillington

A new outdoor nature garden was opened at Swillington Primary School in December 1996. Some of the pupils are pictured in the garden with a dragon made from an old tree by Sven McLean of the Lower Aire Valley Project Groundwork Trust. Pictured, from left, are Jennifer Wallwork, Alistair Wbster, Oliver Doubtfire and Fiona Lindley. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox