It proved to be a 12 months of changes and challenges. City centre shops and landmarks are in focus as well as memories from all four corners of Leeds. Suburbs under the spotlight include Chapeltown, Moortown, Pudsey, Crossgates, Horsforth, Pool, Holbeck and Wortley. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
33 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1986
1986 is the focus of this photo gallery charting a year in the life of Leeds and its residents.
