1986 is the focus of this photo gallery charting a year in the life of Leeds and its residents.

It proved to be a 12 months of changes and challenges. City centre shops and landmarks are in focus as well as memories from all four corners of Leeds. Suburbs under the spotlight include Chapeltown, Moortown, Pudsey, Crossgates, Horsforth, Pool, Holbeck and Wortley. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Boar Lane looking west in 1986. At the right edge is Holy Trinity Church. The large square building with flat roof housed C & A.

1. Leeds city centre

Boar Lane looking west in 1986. At the right edge is Holy Trinity Church. The large square building with flat roof housed C & A. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A gypsy and traveller roadside site at the Middleton Railway terminus at Middleton Park pictured in August 1986.

2. Middleton

A gypsy and traveller roadside site at the Middleton Railway terminus at Middleton Park pictured in August 1986. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Commercial Street in Leeds city centre showing Crockatt Dry Cleaners and Tie Rack. On the left is Granada TV & Video.

3. Leeds city centre

Commercial Street in Leeds city centre showing Crockatt Dry Cleaners and Tie Rack. On the left is Granada TV & Video. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Did you enjoy a night at the flicks here back in the day? The Odeon cinema on the corner New Briggate and The Headrow.

4. Leeds in 1986

Did you enjoy a night at the flicks here back in the day? The Odeon cinema on the corner New Briggate and The Headrow.

This is Jeoffrey 'Scully' Walwyn and David Phillips who completed a one-year course in Computer Studies at Technorth on Harrogate Road in October 1986. This had enabled them to take part in a work placement scheme in the Council's Public Works Department.

5. Chapeltown

This is Jeoffrey 'Scully' Walwyn and David Phillips who completed a one-year course in Computer Studies at Technorth on Harrogate Road in October 1986. This had enabled them to take part in a work placement scheme in the Council's Public Works Department. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Minister for Employment Kenneth Clarke meets local Chapeltown residents in October 1986 . With high levels of unemployment the suburb had been chosen as one of eight Task Force areas throughout the country in a scheme aimed at creating jobs.

6. Leeds in 1986

Minister for Employment Kenneth Clarke meets local Chapeltown residents in October 1986 . With high levels of unemployment the suburb had been chosen as one of eight Task Force areas throughout the country in a scheme aimed at creating jobs. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

