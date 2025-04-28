33 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1982

These fantastic photos chart a course around Leeds in the early 1980s.

These fantastic photos chart a course around Leeds in the early 1980s.

They turn back the clock to 1982 to provide a fascinating snapshot of life for a city and its residents. City centre landmarks are in focus as well as memories from around the suburbs with Little London, Roundhay, Wortley and Crossgates among those featured.

Queens Hotel and City Square pictured in November 1982.

1. Leeds city centre

Queens Hotel and City Square pictured in November 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

Did you shop here back in the day? Newell's Pet Shop at Kirkgate Market pictured in October 1982.

2. Leeds city centre

Did you shop here back in the day? Newell's Pet Shop at Kirkgate Market pictured in October 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

A rail strike led to this deserted early morning scene at Leeds City Station.

3. Leeds city centre

A rail strike led to this deserted early morning scene at Leeds City Station. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

A deputation led by Allerton Grange head boy Ivor Rowlands put their case for a reduction in the price of a third of a pint of milk which was on sale in the school's cash cafeteria at 10p.

4. Roundhay

A deputation led by Allerton Grange head boy Ivor Rowlands put their case for a reduction in the price of a third of a pint of milk which was on sale in the school's cash cafeteria at 10p. | YPN Photo: YPN

Meet Keverne, a 6ft wood and blue sculpture whose home was the foyer of Leeds Polytechnic. He was the work of former Polytechnic fine arts student, Mike Winstone.

5. Woodhouse

Meet Keverne, a 6ft wood and blue sculpture whose home was the foyer of Leeds Polytechnic. He was the work of former Polytechnic fine arts student, Mike Winstone. | YPN Photo: YPN

Five members of the Shape Up North community arts group with their mural in Little London Community Centre. Pictured, from left, Ruth Keep, Robert Greenwood, Chris Humphrey, David Collins and Susan Billings.

6. Little London

Five members of the Shape Up North community arts group with their mural in Little London Community Centre. Pictured, from left, Ruth Keep, Robert Greenwood, Chris Humphrey, David Collins and Susan Billings. | YPN Photo: YPN

