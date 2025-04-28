1. Leeds city centre
Queens Hotel and City Square pictured in November 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Leeds city centre
Did you shop here back in the day? Newell's Pet Shop at Kirkgate Market pictured in October 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Leeds city centre
A rail strike led to this deserted early morning scene at Leeds City Station. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Roundhay
A deputation led by Allerton Grange head boy Ivor Rowlands put their case for a reduction in the price of a third of a pint of milk which was on sale in the school's cash cafeteria at 10p. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Woodhouse
Meet Keverne, a 6ft wood and blue sculpture whose home was the foyer of Leeds Polytechnic. He was the work of former Polytechnic fine arts student, Mike Winstone. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Little London
Five members of the Shape Up North community arts group with their mural in Little London Community Centre. Pictured, from left, Ruth Keep, Robert Greenwood, Chris Humphrey, David Collins and Susan Billings. | YPN Photo: YPN
