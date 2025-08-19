33 obstreperous photos take you back to Otley in the 1990s

These fantastic photos showcase a decade in life of Otley and its residents in the 1990s.

Community-spirit and pride takes centre stage in this rewind thanks to a host of annual events staged in the market town. These include Otley Show, Otley Carnival, Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza, Otley Town Centre Road Race and Otley Victorian Christmas Market. Pubs, restaurants, shops, market day and local football and cricket teams are also featured in this decade-long round-up of life in LS21.

Do you visit Martin's from back in the day? Pictured is owner Martin Dennis outside his cafe in June 1997.

1. Otley in the 1990s

Do you visit Martin's from back in the day? Pictured is owner Martin Dennis outside his cafe in June 1997. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

November 1999 and the old Victorian school on Wharfe Street was saved from demolition.

2. Otley in the 1990s

November 1999 and the old Victorian school on Wharfe Street was saved from demolition. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

In tandem. This is Clare Metcalf and Paul Hucknall from near Otley who were planning on spending their honeymoon riding a tandem. They are pictured in June 1997.

3. Otley in the 1990s

In tandem. This is Clare Metcalf and Paul Hucknall from near Otley who were planning on spending their honeymoon riding a tandem. They are pictured in June 1997. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

Otley Show in May 1999. Young Ben Buchingham holds the trophy won by his grandfather David Newbould of Stubbings Farm, Dallowgill, near Ripon, with his Teeswater Tup Hogg.

4. Otley in the 1990s

Otley Show in May 1999. Young Ben Buchingham holds the trophy won by his grandfather David Newbould of Stubbings Farm, Dallowgill, near Ripon, with his Teeswater Tup Hogg. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

The Otley cinema on Westgate pictured in September 1997.

5. Otley in the 1990s

The Otley cinema on Westgate pictured in September 1997. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Otley's roller and skateboard park pictured in March 1999.

6. Otley in the 1990s

Otley's roller and skateboard park pictured in March 1999. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

