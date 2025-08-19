33 obstreperous photos take you back to Otley in the 1990s

Community-spirit and pride takes centre stage in this rewind thanks to a host of annual events staged in the market town. These include Otley Show, Otley Carnival, Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza, Otley Town Centre Road Race and Otley Victorian Christmas Market. Pubs, restaurants, shops, market day and local football and cricket teams are also featured in this decade-long round-up of life in LS21. READ MORE: 24 outstanding photos take you back to Otley Show in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia