32 photos you'll only understand if you were a West Leeds High School pupil

The school on Congress Mount in LS12 served the Armley, Bramley and Wortley areas of Leeds for more than 100 years. It opened in September 1907 to improve education standards in the city. It had around 1,200 students on roll from ages 11 to 18 and former pupils include six-time Leeds Rhinos Grand Final winner, forward Ryan Bailey. The school was replaced with Swallow Hill Community College in 2009, following a merger with Wortley High School. READ MORE: The story of a Leeds school which served a community for a century LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia