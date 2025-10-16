32 photos you'll only understand if you were a West Leeds High School pupil

These photos are sure to evoke memories for former pupils at West Leeds High School.

The school on Congress Mount in LS12 served the Armley, Bramley and Wortley areas of Leeds for more than 100 years. It opened in September 1907 to improve education standards in the city. It had around 1,200 students on roll from ages 11 to 18 and former pupils include six-time Leeds Rhinos Grand Final winner, forward Ryan Bailey. The school was replaced with Swallow Hill Community College in 2009, following a merger with Wortley High School. READ MORE: The story of a Leeds school which served a community for a century LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these West Leeds High School photo memories.

The school's girls five-a-side team in February 2000. Pictured, from left, are Lisa Townsley, Jade Broadhurst, Salema Mohammed, Saaeda Badri, and Samantha Paylor.

Zara Hallgate, front left, and Fallon Walkton pictured among their peer counselling group in February 2001.

June 1001 and pupils benefited from study mentors. Pictured are Helen Carney and Chris Bradshaw with students Vickie Middleton, left, and Anna Yewdall, right.

Sean Vaughan, manager of the Learning Support Unit at West Leeds High School, pictured with pupil Stacey Battensby in November 2000.

December 2001 and Leeds United captain Rio Ferdinand handed over a football kit to the school. Pictured are pupils Amie Holdsworth and Samantha Paylor.

