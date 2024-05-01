They showcase the best of what the heart of your city had to offer in the middle of the first decade of the new millennium from 2004 and 2007. The gallery is jam packed with photos from the YEP archive highlighting stories which were making the news headlines as well as bars, pubs and restaurants all aming to make their mark on the city’s vibrant nightscene back in the day. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
32 photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the mid 2000s
These wonderful photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the mid 2000s.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.