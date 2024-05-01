32 photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the mid 2000s

These wonderful photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the mid 2000s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st May 2024, 04:45 BST

They showcase the best of what the heart of your city had to offer in the middle of the first decade of the new millennium from 2004 and 2007. The gallery is jam packed with photos from the YEP archive highlighting stories which were making the news headlines as well as bars, pubs and restaurants all aming to make their mark on the city's vibrant nightscene back in the day.

A view from Bridgewater Place, the tallest building in Leeds, from the top floor in August 2006.

1. Leeds city centre in the mid 2000s

A view from Bridgewater Place, the tallest building in Leeds, from the top floor in August 2006. Photo: YPN

Plans were unveiled to synchronize traffic lights around the cvity centre in February 2005. Pictured are cars queuing at traffic lights on The Headrow.

2. Leeds city centre in the mid 2000s

Plans were unveiled to synchronize traffic lights around the cvity centre in February 2005. Pictured are cars queuing at traffic lights on The Headrow. Photo: YPN

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Courtyard pictured in February 2004.

3. Leeds city centre in the mid 2000s

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Courtyard pictured in February 2004. Photo: YPN

Flooding brought chaos to parts of the city centre in June 2007. There was no way through the flood water from the River Aire to Turlow Court.

4. Leeds city cengtre in the mid 2000s

Flooding brought chaos to parts of the city centre in June 2007. There was no way through the flood water from the River Aire to Turlow Court. Photo: YPN

People queue for the Kaiser chief gig tickets at Crash Records in December 2007

5. Leeds city centre in the mid 2000s

People queue for the Kaiser chief gig tickets at Crash Records in December 2007 Photo: Matthew Page

Sunrise over the River Aire looking towards the city centre in December 2006.

6. Leeds city centre in the mid 2000s

Sunrise over the River Aire looking towards the city centre in December 2006. Photo: YPN

