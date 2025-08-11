Briggate boasted a ‘new look’ and was closed to through traffic after becoming pedestrianised. This was 1997 a year which plans were revealed for an ambitious arena at Elland Road work was nearing completion on Leeds General Infirmary's new £90 million wing. City centre landmarks are featured as well as memories from around the suburbs with Otley, Rothwell, Beeston, Farnley, >> all in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
A sign on Briggate indicating the street has undergone significant change and was closed to through traffic. | Fred Haigh Collection Photo: Fred Haigh Collection
2. Leeds city centre
Looking west along The Headrow towards the Town Hall, visible in the centre. On the left is the junction with Upper Basinghall Street. On the right are the former headquarters of the Leeds Permanent Building Society known as Permanent House, shortly to be redeveloped as part of the Light complex. The junction with Cookridge Street follows. Pictured in September 1997. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
David Bowie on stage at the Town & Country Club in August 1997. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Cookridge
Councillor Linda Middleton, Lord Mayor of Leeds, and Leeds Rhinos head coach Dean Bell, open the Cookridge Hall Golf and Country Club on Cookridge Lane, watched by Leeds Rhinos' players. Pictured in September 1997. | Linda Middleton Photo: Linda Middleton
5. Oulton
Leslie Silver, foreground, with friends and colleagues, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Kalon Group plc at Oulton Hall in April 1997. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
6. Leeds city centre
Work nears completion in the hospital entrance hall at Leeds General Infirmary's new £90 million wing. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
