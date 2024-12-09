32 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1992

By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos take you down memory lane to chart a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1990s.

1992 is the focus of this gallery of memories powered by photos from the YEP archive. It was a 12 months to remember for Leeds United fans while the photos capture the mood music of residents with a visit from the king of pop proving a talking point. City centre landmarks are featured as well as memories from the suburbs including East Ardsley, Micklefield, Harehills, Pudsey, Crossgates and Moortown are all in focus. READ MORE: 27 photos of Leeds city centre shops you visited in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A bird's eye view of Leeds city centre in November 1992.

1. Leeds city centre

A bird's eye view of Leeds city centre in November 1992. | YPN Photo: YPN

Eric Cantona signs for Leeds United. He is pictured with managing director Bill Fotherby (right) and his French agent.

2. Leeds United

Eric Cantona signs for Leeds United. He is pictured with managing director Bill Fotherby (right) and his French agent. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling

Rugby League international Ellery Hanley donned a cap and gown to receive an honorary fellowship from Leeds Polytechnic.

3. Leeds city centre

Rugby League international Ellery Hanley donned a cap and gown to receive an honorary fellowship from Leeds Polytechnic. | YPN Photo: YPN

Residents wait to collect cheap European Community food packages at Morley Town Hall.

4. Morley

Residents wait to collect cheap European Community food packages at Morley Town Hall. | YPN Photo: YPN

A busy Owlcotes Centre in September 1992.

5. Pudsey

A busy Owlcotes Centre in September 1992. | YPN Photo: YPN

Leeds inner ring road in March 1992.

6. Leeds city centre

Leeds inner ring road in March 1992. | YPN Photo: YPN

