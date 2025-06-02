Anne Hirst climbed the ladder of a television tower to serve a pint to a thirsty cameraman wearing a revealing miniskirt and waitress outfit. After serving the grateful cameraman the 26-year-old disappeared into the crowd in July 1987. Her photo is one of one 32 memories charting the year in the life of the city and its residents. City centre landmarks are featured as well as memories from the suburbs with Roundhay Park, Harehills, Gipton, Horsforth, Woodhouse, Halton and Armley all in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia