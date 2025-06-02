32 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1987

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

This young lady was the talk of Leeds and beyond after bowling over the crowd at a Headingley Test Match in the late 1980s.

Anne Hirst climbed the ladder of a television tower to serve a pint to a thirsty cameraman wearing a revealing miniskirt and waitress outfit. After serving the grateful cameraman the 26-year-old disappeared into the crowd in July 1987. Her photo is one of one 32 memories charting the year in the life of the city and its residents. City centre landmarks are featured as well as memories from the suburbs with Roundhay Park, Harehills, Gipton, Horsforth, Woodhouse, Halton and Armley all in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Anne Hirst was the talk of Leeds and beyond in July 1987.

1. Headingley

Anne Hirst was the talk of Leeds and beyond in July 1987. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
April 1987 and plans were unveiled to get something done about one of the horrors endured by motorists approaching the city from the York Road direction - the notorious Woodpecker junction.

2. Burmantofts

April 1987 and plans were unveiled to get something done about one of the horrors endured by motorists approaching the city from the York Road direction - the notorious Woodpecker junction. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Youth Training Scheme trainee sign writer Gillian Wilcock unveils a forgotten coats of arms outside Yeadon Town Hall in October 1987. The heraldic shield was abandoned around 50 years previous when the town became part of Aireborough.

3. Yeadon

Youth Training Scheme trainee sign writer Gillian Wilcock unveils a forgotten coats of arms outside Yeadon Town Hall in October 1987. The heraldic shield was abandoned around 50 years previous when the town became part of Aireborough. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
An appeal went out in September 1987 to the thousands of couples who met before the war at the Dennis Altman School of Dancing, formerly the Mark Altman School. Dennis Altman, the ex-Leeds councillor, who now headed the school in Great George Street, was hoping couples who met there would return for birthday celebrations.

4. Leeds city centre

An appeal went out in September 1987 to the thousands of couples who met before the war at the Dennis Altman School of Dancing, formerly the Mark Altman School. Dennis Altman, the ex-Leeds councillor, who now headed the school in Great George Street, was hoping couples who met there would return for birthday celebrations. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Music Library in a corner of the Central Lending department in the Central Library. Behind the counter are rows of cassettes ready for loan for which the boxes will be out on display. Records were also available.

5. Leeds city centre

The Music Library in a corner of the Central Lending department in the Central Library. Behind the counter are rows of cassettes ready for loan for which the boxes will be out on display. Records were also available. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Staff and local residents of Alston Lane Centre pictured at a farewell party in November 1987 for main organiser, Faye White, pictured centre. She had worked as the central organiser for four years but prior to that she had five years experience as a schools social worker attached to Seacroft Park, Foxwood and Parklands Schools

6. Seacroft

Staff and local residents of Alston Lane Centre pictured at a farewell party in November 1987 for main organiser, Faye White, pictured centre. She had worked as the central organiser for four years but prior to that she had five years experience as a schools social worker attached to Seacroft Park, Foxwood and Parklands Schools | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice