24 Leeds pubs you may remember from the 1980s

Published 21st Aug 2024

These photos raise a glass to the watering holes Leeds pub-goers enjoyed a pint in during the 1980s.

They feature a vast array of boozers across the city during a decade in which drinkers were spoilt for choice thanks to hundreds of pubs serving the city centre and all four corners of Leeds and beyond. The photos have been plucked from the YEP archive are sure to evoke happy, if not hazy, memories for a generation of pub-goers who enjoyed a pint or two. They range from community locals through to pubs which had been refurbished and those who retained a loyal clientele and whose publicans became friends Which do you remember the most? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Stumps on The Headrow in April 1982. The licensee was Ralph Hartley.

1. Stumps

Stumps on The Headrow in April 1982. The licensee was Ralph Hartley. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Station on Station Road. Brian Drake was the licensee at the time this photo was taken in December 1981.

2. The Station

The Station on Station Road. Brian Drake was the licensee at the time this photo was taken in December 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN

Does the inside of this city centre pub look familiar? It's The Vine which reopened in August 1981 after an extensive refurbishment. David Henderson and wife Shirley were looking forward to running one of the oldest pubs in Leeds.

3. The Vine

Does the inside of this city centre pub look familiar? It's The Vine which reopened in August 1981 after an extensive refurbishment. David Henderson and wife Shirley were looking forward to running one of the oldest pubs in Leeds. | YPN Photo: YPN

This is The Allerton on Nursery Lane in November 1981.

4. The Allerton

This is The Allerton on Nursery Lane in November 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN

Inside The Cardigan Arms on Kirkstall Road in June 1986.

5. The Cardigan Arms

Inside The Cardigan Arms on Kirkstall Road in June 1986. | YPN Photo: YPN

Were you a regular here during the 1980s? The licensee of Scarbrough Hotel on Bishopgate was Barry Gavin in September 1982.

6. Scarbrough Hotel

Were you a regular here during the 1980s? The licensee of Scarbrough Hotel on Bishopgate was Barry Gavin in September 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

