29 Leeds publicans you may remember from the mid 2000s

They are the publicans who served up a warm welcome for thirsty drinkers during the mid 2000s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 12th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos raise a glass to the landlords, landladys and bar staff at watering holes across Leeds who served up a drink, a smile and conversation on a daily basis in the middle of the first half of the new millennium. Each will be a familiar face to a generation of drinkers who enjoyed a tipple or two on a lunchtime, after work or on a night. Many of these photos were taken to run alongside the YEP's Taverner column which reviewed a pub in the city each week. Is your local from back in the day featured? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Do you remember Barbara Forrest? She ran the pub on York Road. Pictured in April 2005.

1. Lion and Lamb, Seacroft

Do you remember Barbara Forrest? She ran the pub on York Road. Pictured in April 2005. Photo: YPN

Licensee Martyn Goulding, licensee enjoys a smoke in his pub in February 2007.

2. The Original Oak, Headingley

Licensee Martyn Goulding, licensee enjoys a smoke in his pub in February 2007. Photo: YPN

Do you remember David & Claire Smith? Pictured in February 2007.

3. The Princess, Rawdon

Do you remember David & Claire Smith? Pictured in February 2007. Photo: YPN

Do you remember landlady Vicky Wood? She ran the The British Oak. She is pictured in April 2007 with a smoking shelter put up for the new smoking laws which she then found needed planning permission.

4. The British Oak, Tingley

Do you remember landlady Vicky Wood? She ran the The British Oak. She is pictured in April 2007 with a smoking shelter put up for the new smoking laws which she then found needed planning permission. Photo: YPN

This is John and Lorraine Mitchell who ran the Town Hall Tavern in Leeds city centre.

5. Town Hall Tavern

This is John and Lorraine Mitchell who ran the Town Hall Tavern in Leeds city centre. Photo: YPN

Landlord Keith Prime was celebrating after scooping a Leeds in Bloom award.

6. The Viaduct

Landlord Keith Prime was celebrating after scooping a Leeds in Bloom award. Photo: YPN

