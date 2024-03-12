They showcase the best of what LS18 had to offer in the middle of the first decade of the new millennium from 2004 and 2007. The gallery is jam-packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the community from shops and supermarkets to schools, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 27 wonderful photos take you back to Horsforth in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
1. Horsforth in the mid 2000s
Horsforth actor Matthew Lewis who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, visited The Idle Hour in July 2007, to hand out the latest book at the stroke of midnight. He then signed copies of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows for hundreds of fans who had queued outside the small bookshop. Photo: Ross Parry
February 2007 and residents of Salmon Crescent claimed that the green space near their homes has been left a muddy mess by council workers. Pictured, from left, are Tasha and Carole Hunting, Rachel Jenkison with children Niamh, and Jacob and Dawn Myers. Photo: YPN
Horsforth Art Club member Val Jennings paints a view of the interior of St Margaret's Chuch during an open day in May 2007. Photo: YPN
Do you remember Kim Bellhouse? She owned Oops and Downes. Pictured in April 2007. Photo: YPN
Wheatfields Community Fundraiser Barbara Barrett with members of the Wheatfields Hospice Horsforth Support Group in March 2007. Pictured are Barbara Webster, Joyce Unsworth, Muriel Entwistle and Pam Freeman. Photo: YPN
Five generations of the same family together for the first time. Pictured in April 2007, from left, are Carole Di Maio, Vera Dibb, Vittoria Napoli, Elaine Savage and Amy Di Maio. Photo: YPN