Leeds in the 1990s: 31 photo memories take you back to Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood

These photos take you back to the 1990s and showcase life in a trio of neighbouring Leeds communities.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 9th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood are within walking distance of each other yet each boast their own unique identity and sense of community. These 31 photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrate different aspects of life around LS16 from schools and pubs, through to sport and shopping. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood in the 1990s.

1. Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood in the 1990s. Photo: Keith Allison

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The High Farm on Farrar Lane. Pictured is licensee Peter Catherwood in September 1997.

2. Cookridge in the 1990s

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The High Farm on Farrar Lane. Pictured is licensee Peter Catherwood in September 1997. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

The Year 6 rugby team at Cookridge Primary School pictured in March 1999.

3. Cookridge in the 1990s

The Year 6 rugby team at Cookridge Primary School pictured in March 1999. Photo: Peter Langford

Cookridge 'A' team in January 1999. Pictured, from left, are Andy Tate, Bob Moore, Ian Spink and Terry Payne.

4. Cookridge in the 1990s

Cookridge 'A' team in January 1999. Pictured, from left, are Andy Tate, Bob Moore, Ian Spink and Terry Payne. Photo: Matt Griggs

