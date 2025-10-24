31 brilliant photos take you back to Batley in the mid 1990s

They focus on 1996, a year in which the town was looking to the future as well as celebrating its multi-faith culture and community spirit. It was a 12 months which featured Batley Library being re-named the Town Hall when Fox's Biscuits filmed an advert for the brand complete with extras. The year also brought change to Batley Grammar with girls allowed into the lower years of the school for the first time rather than only in the sixth form. And there was also plans to revamp local landmarks which had fallen into a state of disrepair. Enjoy these photo memories from a year in the life of Batley. Is it a town you remember? READ MORE: 19 of the best photos take you back to Birstall in the late 1990s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia
1. Batley in 1996
Batley Library was re-named the Town Hall in November 1996 for the purpose of a film crew who were filming an advert for Fox's Biscuits complete with a team of extras including Batley Grammar School's brass band. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
2. Batley in 1996
Batley Grammar allowed girls into the lower years of the school. Pictured back: Frances Clark, Marguerite Barder, Jonathan Dean, Sally Herbert, Natalie Mousavi. Front: Gemma Murphy, Hayley Cardwell, Emma O'Rourke, Tara Jackson. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
3. Batley in 1996
February 1996 and plans were in the pipeline to revamp the restaurant and boating lake in Wilton Park. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
4. Batley in 1996
Some of the firefighters from Batley Fire Station who were taking part in a sponsored bike ride from Lands End to the town in September 1996. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
5. Batley in 1996
Shanta Rao, resident dancer at Bagshaw Museum in Batley, shows Year 7 pupils at Birstall Primaryhow to perform hand movements associated with Indian dance. | Charles Knight Photo: Charles Knight
6. Batley in 1996
This group of cleaners received awards for high standards at Batley Boys high School. Pictured, from left, are Julie Mc Daid, Julie Hemmingway, Fran Houzan, Margaret Tate, Audrey Wales, Julie Williams and Alex Davidson. Front: Pat Davidson. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty