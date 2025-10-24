31 brilliant photos take you back to Batley in the mid 1990s

They focus on 1996, a year in which the town was looking to the future as well as celebrating its multi-faith culture and community spirit. It was a 12 months which featured Batley Library being re-named the Town Hall when Fox's Biscuits filmed an advert for the brand complete with extras. The year also brought change to Batley Grammar with girls allowed into the lower years of the school for the first time rather than only in the sixth form. And there was also plans to revamp local landmarks which had fallen into a state of disrepair. Enjoy these photo memories from a year in the life of Batley. Is it a town you remember? READ MORE: 19 of the best photos take you back to Birstall in the late 1990s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia