They turn back the clock to 1997, a year which saw stars of the silver screen visit the town and a 12 months in which Birstall became a mecca for revellers thanks to the opening of a nightspot. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature memories of news stories making the headlines as well as restaurants, fundraising, community events and local sport from year to remember for the town and its residents.
1. Birstall in 1997
May 1997 and Showcase Cinema manager Fred Booth, second from left is presented with a trophy for the successful run of Brassed Off by stars of the film, from left Jim Carter , Phillip Jackson and Pete Postlethwaite. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley
Were you eating here - Chiquito restaurant and bar - back in the day? This photo was taken in August 1997 after a visit by YEP food critic Oliver. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
A packed bar at the opening of Club Barcelona in November 1997. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
Members of UK Workout Gym at Birstall took part in a sponsored row in aid of the Liversedge Friends of the Liver Disease Foundation. The group of ten rowers travelled a total of 250,000 metres. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Darth Vader mingles with the crowd at the Toys 'R' Us Stars Wars roadshow at Birstall’s Centre 27 retail park in April 1997. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
Pupils Carrie Blakeley and Paul Leabeatter wear their winter coats because of a faulty heating system at Fieldhead Junior and Infant School. | YPN Photo: YPN