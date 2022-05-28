21 photos take you back to Armley in the 1990s

Syndicate leader Eileen Johnson pours the drinks for her colleagues at M & E Johnson in Armley after they scooped £102,601 on The National Lottery. It was a slice of good fortune which Armley and its residents enjoyed during the 1990s. Other 'good news' during the decade included asbestos campaigner June Hancock winning her legal fight and St Bartholomew's Church being awarded £300,000 to fund repairs. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, also feature familiar faces as well as shops and pubs you may remember. READ MORE: Memories of Armley and Bramley during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Armley in the 1990s
Lottery syndicate winners from M & E Johnson celebrate with bubbly after scooping £102,601 on The National Lottery.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
2. Armley in the 1990s
A smilingJune Hancock walks through the streets of Armley close to the former J.W.Roberts asbestos factory after receiving news of her court victory in April 1996 .
3. Armley in the 1990s
Pictured is Revered Timothy Lipscomb, vicar of St Bartholomew's, after hearing in April 1998 his church was to receive more than £300,000 from the Lottery Heritage Fund for repairs.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Armley in the 1990s
St Bartholomew's Primary pupils Victoria Lancashire, goalkeeper Stephanie Burn and Claire Warren were members of the school's girls football team. They are pictured in October 1999.
Photo: Emma Nichols