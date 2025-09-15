30 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 2002

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

It was the year a much loved made in Leeds TV soap was celebrating a milestone birthday.

Emmerdale turned 30 with The Queen visiting the set in Harewood to enjoy a behind the scenes tour. This was 2002 a year which featured a joke ‘hold up’ at a wine shop, a landmark pub devastated by fire and the end of an era for a piece of the city’s industrial history and heritage. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 29 Leeds publicans you may remember from the mid 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Harewood

The Queen looks on as the post office explodes on the set of Emmerdale in July 2002. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. Harewood

The Emmerdale TV village on the Harewood estate pictured in September 2002.. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Beeston

Winstons Health and Leisure Centre on Dewsbury Road pictured in July 2002. | YPN Photo: YPN

4. Leeds city centre

Did you drink here back in the day? The Ship Inn off Briggate pictured in August 2002. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

5. Moortown

Thresher wine shop on Lidgett Lane was the victim of a joke 'hold up' in December 2002. | YPN Photo: YPN

6. Leeds city centre

Did you eat here back in the day? Leodis restaurant pictured in October 2002. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

