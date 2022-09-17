News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Photos capture life in Woodhouse during 1980s

Washing lines in Woodhouse.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 4:45 am

This fantastic photo taken on Quarry Place kicks off a decade of memories from around LS2 in the 1980s. Other landmarks featured in this nostalgia rewind include pubs such as The Chemic Tavern and the Swan with Two Necks as well as streets familiar to a generation of residents including Woodhouse Lane and Raglan Road. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Woodhouse in the 1980s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Woodhouse in the 1980s. PIC: YPN

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

2. Woodhouse in the 1980s

October 1983 and The Eldon pub on Woodhouse Lane faced an uncertain future. Plans were in the pipeline for it to be demolished if proposals for improving the A660 corridor between Leeds University and Headingley went ahead.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

3. Woodhouse in the 1980s

Woodhouse Post Office on Raglan Road pictured in September 1985. It was facing an uncertain future after the Post Office announced plans to close it prompting a wave of protest from customers Local residents launched a petition opposing the closure.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

4. Woodhouse in the 1980s

Woodhouse Lane looking north-west towards Woodhouse Moor in 1988. The Pack Horse pub is on the right, followed by Picture Craft on the corner with Raglan Road.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Secret Library Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 4