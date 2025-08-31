29 photos of Leeds, Harrogate and Wakefield Sunday league teams from the 1990s

It's what Sundays were made for – playing football.

These photos celebrate the grassroots football teams you probably played with or against during the 1990s. Teams from across West Yorkshire are featured including those who played in the Leeds Red Triangle League, Spen Valley League, Leeds Sunday League, Harrogate Claro League, Leeds Combination League, Wakefield Tetley Sunday League and Wharfedale League.

Square Ball, winners of Division 3 of the Leeds Sunday League, pictured in April 1998. Back row, from left, are Jamie West, Darren Turner, Calvin James, Clive Paul, Michael Herbert, Tony Louis, Guy Meynall, Michael Sharp, Glen Lamont and Mark Clarkson. Front row, from left, are Des Frazer, Craig Allotey, John Eadie, Chris Barrett, Mark Gilbert, Paddy Campbell, Leigh Thackrah and Ian Dobson.

Square Ball, winners of Division 3 of the Leeds Sunday League, pictured in April 1998. Back row, from left, are Jamie West, Darren Turner, Calvin James, Clive Paul, Michael Herbert, Tony Louis, Guy Meynall, Michael Sharp, Glen Lamont and Mark Clarkson. Front row, from left, are Des Frazer, Craig Allotey, John Eadie, Chris Barrett, Mark Gilbert, Paddy Campbell, Leigh Thackrah and Ian Dobson.

Old Globe, who played in Division 3 of the Wakefield Tetley League, pictured in February 1991. Back row, from left are Martin Mulooly (manager), Andy Davies, Mick Hemmingway, James Mulooly, Chris Ledbetter, Adrian Thackray, Ian Rudge, Richard Carter and Gordon Wallis. Front row, from left, are Craig Smith, Dean Largent, David Nam, Neil Scargill, Paul Carter, Alan Haigh and Jon Herbert.

Old Globe, who played in Division 3 of the Wakefield Tetley League, pictured in February 1991. Back row, from left are Martin Mulooly (manager), Andy Davies, Mick Hemmingway, James Mulooly, Chris Ledbetter, Adrian Thackray, Ian Rudge, Richard Carter and Gordon Wallis. Front row, from left, are Craig Smith, Dean Largent, David Nam, Neil Scargill, Paul Carter, Alan Haigh and Jon Herbert.

Fellmonger AFC played in the Red Triangle League. Back row, from left, are Ronnie Hickson, Chris Duffy, James McQuade, James Stevenson, Dave Prince, Heath Kershaw and Craig McDonnagh. Front row, from left, are Paul Goddard, Nick Mackle Jason Stevenson captain, Karl Payne, Wayne Marshall and Colin Gales. Pictured in February 1997.

Fellmonger AFC played in the Red Triangle League. Back row, from left, are Ronnie Hickson, Chris Duffy, James McQuade, James Stevenson, Dave Prince, Heath Kershaw and Craig McDonnagh. Front row, from left, are Paul Goddard, Nick Mackle Jason Stevenson captain, Karl Payne, Wayne Marshall and Colin Gales. Pictured in February 1997.

Shepherds Arms AFC who played in Division 1 of the Wakefield Promar League pictured in February 1993. Back row, from left, are Ken Sugden (manager), Aiden Bramald, Steve Barlow, Mick Stephens, Barry Wayne, Richard Moss, Mick Scott, Frank Speight, Andy Lockett. Front row, from left, are Andy Bland, Ian Ashness, Brendon Wood (captain), Hayden Newby and Ian Armitage.

Shepherds Arms AFC who played in Division 1 of the Wakefield Promar League pictured in February 1993. Back row, from left, are Ken Sugden (manager), Aiden Bramald, Steve Barlow, Mick Stephens, Barry Wayne, Richard Moss, Mick Scott, Frank Speight, Andy Lockett. Front row, from left, are Andy Bland, Ian Ashness, Brendon Wood (captain), Hayden Newby and Ian Armitage.

Black Rock who reached the final of the Wakefield Tetley League Division 3 Cup with a 7-2 win against Pot Oil in March 1990. Back row, from left, are Graham Wilkinson, Andrew Page, Mark Spacey, Chris Tandy, Sean McPhale, Gary Simpson, Terry Mills and John McKinley (manager). Front row, from left, are John Gray, Graham Crossley, Stephen Fleming, Geoff Gilbert, Paul Thornton and Glyn Hayden.

Black Rock who reached the final of the Wakefield Tetley League Division 3 Cup with a 7-2 win against Pot Oil in March 1990. Back row, from left, are Graham Wilkinson, Andrew Page, Mark Spacey, Chris Tandy, Sean McPhale, Gary Simpson, Terry Mills and John McKinley (manager). Front row, from left, are John Gray, Graham Crossley, Stephen Fleming, Geoff Gilbert, Paul Thornton and Glyn Hayden.

Cross Bank who needed one point to clinch the Spen Valley League title in April 1993. Back row, from left, are Tony Kelly, Anfguis Morgan, Peter Hopkins, Phil Ashton, Kevin Wilby, Clive Guest and Danny Day. Front row, from left, are Billy Simpson, Paul Hopkins, Paddy Leach, Richard Parsons, Trevor Hinchliffe and Brendan Kerwick.

Cross Bank who needed one point to clinch the Spen Valley League title in April 1993. Back row, from left, are Tony Kelly, Anfguis Morgan, Peter Hopkins, Phil Ashton, Kevin Wilby, Clive Guest and Danny Day. Front row, from left, are Billy Simpson, Paul Hopkins, Paddy Leach, Richard Parsons, Trevor Hinchliffe and Brendan Kerwick.

