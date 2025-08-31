29 photos of Leeds, Harrogate and Wakefield Sunday league teams from the 1990s

These photos celebrate the grassroots football teams you probably played with or against during the 1990s. Teams from across West Yorkshire are featured including those who played in the Leeds Red Triangle League, Spen Valley League, Leeds Sunday League, Harrogate Claro League, Leeds Combination League, Wakefield Tetley Sunday League and Wharfedale League. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia