This collection of wonderful photos are sure to bring back memories for a generation of people who called Leeds home in`1990. The gallery features a range of city centre landmarks including the Grand Arcade, Corn Exchange as well as familiar shopping streets such as Kirkgate and Lands Lane. The photos also take you out to the city suburbs with memories from Methley, Beesto, Hunslet, Holbeck and Rothwell all featured. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Leeds in 1990
A view looking out from the Grand Arcade at the Vicar Lane entrance. On the left is no.18-19, Pets and Aquaria, which has been in business in the Grand Arcade since 1940. Above the entrance is the Potts Mechanical Clock built in 1898, with the motto 'Time and tide wait for no man'. Across the road on Vicar Lane the Templar Hotel can be seen. Pictured in October 1990. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1990
The inside of the Grand Arcade, showing the entrances to No.8 Jewellery Factory on the left and No.9 Camera 84 on the right. Pictured in October 1990. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1990
Inside the Grand Arcade, showing No.6 - 7, Brosgill and Leach, opticians, on the left, and No.8 The Jewellery Factory on the right, with a staircase in between. Pictured in October 1990. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1990
In side the Grand Arcade, showing Waldens, bed specialist, at No. 13-15. The shop is advertising a sale. Pictured in October 1990. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1990
The junction of King Street and Back York Place, showing Adair Davey & Mosley, chartered surveyors and estate agents on the corner at No.5 King Street. Pictured in September 1990. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Methley
Barnsdale Road showing the Junction Garage in December 1990. Cars for sale are on display outside. The edge of the house at no. 16 can be seen on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
