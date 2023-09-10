Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Memories of lost Leeds city centre pubs

These photos raise a glass to the city centre boozers we have lost down the decades.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 10th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST

They focus on the watering holes in LS1 which will be remembered by generations of city centre revellers. Some of these pub shut their doors for good before in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these back in the day? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy this gallery of memories of lost Leeds city centre pubs.

1. Lost Leeds city centre pubs

Enjoy this gallery of memories of lost Leeds city centre pubs. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Robin Hood Inn at 71 Vicar Lane, pictured possibly around the mid 1930s, and located just north of the County Arcade. On the left can just be seen the premises of Joseph Bradbury & Sons, pork butchers. The building seen here was built in 1930, replacing an older premises dating back to the 1800s. The Inn became the Duchess of York in 1988.

2. Robin Hood Inn

The Robin Hood Inn at 71 Vicar Lane, pictured possibly around the mid 1930s, and located just north of the County Arcade. On the left can just be seen the premises of Joseph Bradbury & Sons, pork butchers. The building seen here was built in 1930, replacing an older premises dating back to the 1800s. The Inn became the Duchess of York in 1988. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

This Vicar Lane boozer was famed for live music and a settee which Nirvana's Kurt Cobain allegedly slept on. Closed in March 2000.

3. The Duchess of York

This Vicar Lane boozer was famed for live music and a settee which Nirvana's Kurt Cobain allegedly slept on. Closed in March 2000. Photo: YPN

The Pig & Whistle was located in the Merrion Centre. It closed in 2003.

4. Pig & Whistle

The Pig & Whistle was located in the Merrion Centre. It closed in 2003. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

