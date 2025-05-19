They turn back the clock to 1985 and showcase a city at work, rest and play as well as focusing on the news stories that were making the headlines during the 12 months. City centre shops and landmarks are in focus as well as memories from the suburbs with Meanwood. East Keswick, Scarcroft, Burmantofts and Roundhay Park all featured. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia