They turn back the clock to 1985 and showcase a city at work, rest and play as well as focusing on the news stories that were making the headlines during the 12 months. City centre shops and landmarks are in focus as well as memories from the suburbs with Meanwood. East Keswick, Scarcroft, Burmantofts and Roundhay Park all featured. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
Calverley Street showing the junction with Alexander Street on the right. Just beyond this, the edge of the Education Offices can be seen. In the background are the Brotherton Wing of Leeds General Infirmary and buildings of Leeds Polytechnic. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Burmantofts
February 1985 and campaigners fighting to save a Victorian cemetery scheduled for clearance had produced plans to protect its gravestones and memorials. Leeds City Council wanted to clear part of the almost derelict Beckett Street Cemetery with its 28,000 headstones because the cemetery was too difficult and costly to maintain. Pictured is Sylvia Barnard, secretary of the Friends of Beckett Street Cemetery. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Meanwood
Oakdale House provided a refuge to women who are homeless in April 1985. It had been completely modernised and refurbished by the Cyrenians. Pictured are residents with, sedond from right, warden Sarah Whittle. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Roundhay Park
Thousands were at Roundhay Park in July 1985 to watch rock superstar Bruce Springsteen in concert. Were you one of them? | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Leeds and Bradford Airport
A plane packed with holidaymakers overshot the runway whilst landing at Leeds and Bradford Airport in May 1985. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Leeds city centre
The entrance to the Grand Arcade on New Briggate in July 1985. To the left is Cannon, kitchen and bathroom unites, and to the right Waldens bed specialists. Tower Picture House can be seen on the far left edge of the photo. The cinema was closed earlier in the year in March 1985. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net