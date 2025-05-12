They claimed Duncan Street, off Briggate. had fallen victim to bad planning decisions and short-sighted bureaucrats. Their comments followed reports of “extremely poor trading conditions’” on the street and a slump that was proving difficult for businesses to overcome. ‘To Let’ notices could be seen on man shop[ fronts. “There are big crowds in the precincts but not many come as a far as here,” said Frank Leigh, owner of Frank’s International Hair Stylists on Duncan Street. “People go to places like the Bond Street Centre.” This was Leeds in 1984 and the issue is one of 29 photo memories charting the 12 months in the life of Leeds and its residents. City centre landmarks are in focus as well as memories from the suburbs with Harehills, Adel, Morley and Gildersome in focus. READ MORE: When Pasta Romagna first opened in Leeds city centre LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia