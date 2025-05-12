They claimed Duncan Street, off Briggate. had fallen victim to bad planning decisions and short-sighted bureaucrats. Their comments followed reports of “extremely poor trading conditions’” on the street and a slump that was proving difficult for businesses to overcome. ‘To Let’ notices could be seen on man shop[ fronts. “There are big crowds in the precincts but not many come as a far as here,” said Frank Leigh, owner of Frank’s International Hair Stylists on Duncan Street. “People go to places like the Bond Street Centre.” This was Leeds in 1984 and the issue is one of 29 photo memories charting the 12 months in the life of Leeds and its residents. City centre landmarks are in focus as well as memories from the suburbs with Harehills, Adel, Morley and Gildersome in focus. READ MORE: When Pasta Romagna first opened in Leeds city centre LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
Duncan Street in January 1984. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Leeds city centre
Closed... The discount jean superstore pictured in January 1984. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Leeds city centre
Champs ex-catalogue shop was holding a closing down sale in January 1984. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Gildersome
Finkle Lane from Gildersome Green, showing The Junction pub on the right in March 1984. Two women are pushing children in pushchairs in the foreground. The gable end of a terrace of houses on The Nooks is seen on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Morley
Morley New Pavilion. It was turned primarily into a cinema in 1915, changed to a Bingo and Social Club in 1968 and, after two or three years standing vacant, it became a nightclub in 1990. This photo shows the building under the control of Walkers Bingo and Social Club, who had taken over the running of the Bingo Club from Star Bingo in about 1980. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
6. Harehills
Children playing in the newly-opened Banstead Park. Work had started in the summer of 1983 on the former site of Banstead Grove and Harehills Terrace. Leeds City Council had applied for a grant of £186,000 from the Inner City Programme to construct the park on the cleared site. It was to include two play areas with a range of modern play equipment, an area planted with wild flowers and grasses to attract bees and butterflies and a kickabout area. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net