29 Leeds publicans you may remember from the mid noughties

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

They are the publicans who served up a warm welcome for thirsty drinkers during the mid 2000s.

These photos raise a glass to the landlords, landladys and bar staff at watering holes across Leeds who served up a drink, a smile and conversation on a daily basis in the middle of the first half of the new millennium. Each will be a familiar face to a generation of drinkers who enjoyed a tipple or two on a lunchtime, after work or on a night. Many of these photos were taken to run alongside the YEP's Taverner column which reviewed a pub in the city each week. Is your local from back in the day featured? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Publicans Michael and Janet Schofield outside The Bingley Arms in November 2006.

1. Bardsey

Publicans Michael and Janet Schofield outside The Bingley Arms in November 2006. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Do you remember Barbara Forrest? She ran the pub on York Road. Pictured in April 2005.

2. Seacroft

Do you remember Barbara Forrest? She ran the pub on York Road. Pictured in April 2005. | YPN Photo: YPN

Original Oak licensee Martyn Goulding enjoys a smoke in his pub in February 2007.

3. Headingley

Original Oak licensee Martyn Goulding enjoys a smoke in his pub in February 2007. | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you remember David & Claire Smith? They ran The Princess. Pictured in February 2007.

4. Rawdon

Do you remember David & Claire Smith? They ran The Princess. Pictured in February 2007. | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you remember landlady Vicky Wood? She ran the The British Oak. She is pictured in April 2007 with a smoking shelter put up for the new smoking laws which she then found needed planning permission.

5. Tingley

Do you remember landlady Vicky Wood? She ran the The British Oak. She is pictured in April 2007 with a smoking shelter put up for the new smoking laws which she then found needed planning permission. | YPN Photo: YPN

This is John and Lorraine Mitchell who ran the Town Hall Tavern.

6. Leeds city centre

This is John and Lorraine Mitchell who ran the Town Hall Tavern. | YPN Photo: YPN

