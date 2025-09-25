These photos raise a glass to the landlords, landladys and bar staff at watering holes across Leeds who served up a drink, a smile and conversation on a daily basis in the middle of the first half of the new millennium. Each will be a familiar face to a generation of drinkers who enjoyed a tipple or two on a lunchtime, after work or on a night. Many of these photos were taken to run alongside the YEP's Taverner column which reviewed a pub in the city each week. Is your local from back in the day featured? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia