29 Harrogate Claro League teams from the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

Hundreds of footballers who played in the Harrogate Claro League during the 1990s are featured in this gallery of memories.

Camaraderie and togetherness shines through in these photos of sides who played across the divisions in the decade. Teams featured include Daleside, Bardsey, Ripon City Magnets, Regent Wanderers, Knaresborough Town, Helperby, Harrogate Hospital, Milepost, Red Arrows and Atlanta. Each has been plucked from the YEP archive and the majority were taken by our own local football stalwart Steve Riding. Is your team featured? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

Daleside of Division 4 pictured in January 1997. Back row, from left, are Dave Coggane, Craig Witty, David Houlgate, David Mortell, John Bolton and Shaun Ingles. Front row, from left, are Adam Bland, Chris Moxon, Martin Prideaux, Norman Mortell and Matthew Cormack.

1. Harrogate Claro League

Daleside of Division 4 pictured in January 1997. Back row, from left, are Dave Coggane, Craig Witty, David Houlgate, David Mortell, John Bolton and Shaun Ingles. Front row, from left, are Adam Bland, Chris Moxon, Martin Prideaux, Norman Mortell and Matthew Cormack. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Mortgage Makers who played in Division 5 pictured in February 1997. Back row, from left, are Mick Ward, John Raw, Tony Willis, Mick Clarke, Mick Flynn, Peter Davidson, Matt Ryan and Graham Kearns. Front row, from left, are Mark Taylor, David Roberts, Mick Townend, Tim Spink, Dave Watson and Tony Johnson.

2. Harrogate Claro League

Mortgage Makers who played in Division 5 pictured in February 1997. Back row, from left, are Mick Ward, John Raw, Tony Willis, Mick Clarke, Mick Flynn, Peter Davidson, Matt Ryan and Graham Kearns. Front row, from left, are Mark Taylor, David Roberts, Mick Townend, Tim Spink, Dave Watson and Tony Johnson. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Helperby Hotspurs in November 1998. Pictured, back row from left, are Rick Kear, Adam Preen, Chris Fryer, Craig Fairweather, Andy Pears, Mike Lewis and Darren Furnass. Front row, from left,are Andy Cuthbert, Sam Bartlet , Simon Bird, Daniel Wood and Dave Wass.

3. Harrogate Claro League

Helperby Hotspurs in November 1998. Pictured, back row from left, are Rick Kear, Adam Preen, Chris Fryer, Craig Fairweather, Andy Pears, Mike Lewis and Darren Furnass. Front row, from left,are Andy Cuthbert, Sam Bartlet , Simon Bird, Daniel Wood and Dave Wass. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Killinghall Nomads in October 1999. Pictured, back row from left, are Rob Clarke, Dave Dewhurst, Kevin Sinfield, Richard Baranovsky, Mike Wilson, Paul Outhwaite and Dave Mansfield. Front row, from left, are Brian Charlton, Philip Scarborough, Lee Charteris, Joel Dixon, Fraser Daley and Darren Townend.

4. Harrogate Claro League

Killinghall Nomads in October 1999. Pictured, back row from left, are Rob Clarke, Dave Dewhurst, Kevin Sinfield, Richard Baranovsky, Mike Wilson, Paul Outhwaite and Dave Mansfield. Front row, from left, are Brian Charlton, Philip Scarborough, Lee Charteris, Joel Dixon, Fraser Daley and Darren Townend. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Coach and Horses in September 1999. Pictured, back row from left, are Keith Major, Roger Thompson, Rob Taylor, Mark Winter, Chris Paxton, Micky Cummings and Ben Cutting. Front row, from left, are Sean Parker, Dave Hunter, Mike Whorley, Andy Billington, Paul Shackley and Oliver Stone.

5. Harrogate Claro League

Coach and Horses in September 1999. Pictured, back row from left, are Keith Major, Roger Thompson, Rob Taylor, Mark Winter, Chris Paxton, Micky Cummings and Ben Cutting. Front row, from left, are Sean Parker, Dave Hunter, Mike Whorley, Andy Billington, Paul Shackley and Oliver Stone. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Nenwith Hill in May 1999. Pictured, back row from left, are Mike Nuttall, Steve Matthews, Dave Carter, Jim Reed, Shawn Valliere, Jason Currier and Terry Crawford. Front row, from left, are Tony Brodey, Chris Romero, Larry Newall, Brandon Lutz, Keith Grindstaff, Corey Hood and Rob Light.

6. Harrogate Claro League

Nenwith Hill in May 1999. Pictured, back row from left, are Mike Nuttall, Steve Matthews, Dave Carter, Jim Reed, Shawn Valliere, Jason Currier and Terry Crawford. Front row, from left, are Tony Brodey, Chris Romero, Larry Newall, Brandon Lutz, Keith Grindstaff, Corey Hood and Rob Light. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice