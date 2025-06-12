29 Harrogate Claro League teams from the 1990s

1. Harrogate Claro League
Daleside of Division 4 pictured in January 1997. Back row, from left, are Dave Coggane, Craig Witty, David Houlgate, David Mortell, John Bolton and Shaun Ingles. Front row, from left, are Adam Bland, Chris Moxon, Martin Prideaux, Norman Mortell and Matthew Cormack. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
2. Harrogate Claro League
Mortgage Makers who played in Division 5 pictured in February 1997. Back row, from left, are Mick Ward, John Raw, Tony Willis, Mick Clarke, Mick Flynn, Peter Davidson, Matt Ryan and Graham Kearns. Front row, from left, are Mark Taylor, David Roberts, Mick Townend, Tim Spink, Dave Watson and Tony Johnson. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
3. Harrogate Claro League
Helperby Hotspurs in November 1998. Pictured, back row from left, are Rick Kear, Adam Preen, Chris Fryer, Craig Fairweather, Andy Pears, Mike Lewis and Darren Furnass. Front row, from left,are Andy Cuthbert, Sam Bartlet , Simon Bird, Daniel Wood and Dave Wass. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
4. Harrogate Claro League
Killinghall Nomads in October 1999. Pictured, back row from left, are Rob Clarke, Dave Dewhurst, Kevin Sinfield, Richard Baranovsky, Mike Wilson, Paul Outhwaite and Dave Mansfield. Front row, from left, are Brian Charlton, Philip Scarborough, Lee Charteris, Joel Dixon, Fraser Daley and Darren Townend. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
5. Harrogate Claro League
Coach and Horses in September 1999. Pictured, back row from left, are Keith Major, Roger Thompson, Rob Taylor, Mark Winter, Chris Paxton, Micky Cummings and Ben Cutting. Front row, from left, are Sean Parker, Dave Hunter, Mike Whorley, Andy Billington, Paul Shackley and Oliver Stone. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
6. Harrogate Claro League
Nenwith Hill in May 1999. Pictured, back row from left, are Mike Nuttall, Steve Matthews, Dave Carter, Jim Reed, Shawn Valliere, Jason Currier and Terry Crawford. Front row, from left, are Tony Brodey, Chris Romero, Larry Newall, Brandon Lutz, Keith Grindstaff, Corey Hood and Rob Light. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.