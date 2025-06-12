29 Harrogate Claro League teams from the 1990s

Camaraderie and togetherness shines through in these photos of sides who played across the divisions in the decade. Teams featured include Daleside, Bardsey, Ripon City Magnets, Regent Wanderers, Knaresborough Town, Helperby, Harrogate Hospital, Milepost, Red Arrows and Atlanta. Each has been plucked from the YEP archive and the majority were taken by our own local football stalwart Steve Riding. Is your team featured? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia