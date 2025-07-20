29 happy-go-lucky photos take you back to Horsforth in the late 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

These happy-go-lucky photos capture a fascinating snapshot of life around Horsforth at the back end of the 1990s.

A champion chippy is one of 29 mouth-watering memories served up in this gallery of photos from 1997. The images, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories from a generation of Horsfordians who called LS18 home back in the day. Shops, pubs, restaurants and annual community events as well as stories making the local headlines are fall under the spotlight. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Horsforth in 1997

Long Row Fisheries was named a champion chippy in April 1997. Pictured, left to right, is Janice Sowry, Robert Smithers, Alyson Pitts and Eleanor Gordon. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford

2. Horsforth in 1997

April 1997 and staff at Logical Computer Supplies Ltd in Horsforth were being treated by their bosses to a four day three night weekend in Majorca. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

3. Horsforth in 1997

Manager Bob Durkin and assistant manager Lizzie Bullen with Wesley the brand mascot at the Woodside Tavern in January 1997. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

4. Horsforth in 1997

Do you remember Spanish bar and restaurant La Tasca on New Road Side? Pictured in January 1997. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

5. Horsforth in 1997

lan Tootill, headteacher at Broadgate Primary, examines ruined parquet floor in one of the classrooms after water leaked through the school roof. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

6. Horsforth in 1997

March 1997 and hairdresser John Allen planned to work through the night cutting hair at his salon on New Road Side in aid of Comic Relief. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

