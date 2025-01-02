1. Wortley in the 1990s
Lynn Hayward and Mandy Marsden owners of the 'Slice Girls' sandwich bar on Upper Wortley Road. Pictured in May 1997. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
2. Wortley in the 1990s
March 1998 and pictured is Rev Ken Hawkins at Lower Wortley Methodist Church which was undergoing a £250,000 refurbishment. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. Wortley in the 1990s
Wortley High School pupils rehearsing for a Cowboy theme review in February 1998. Pictured, from left, are Jemma Jackson, Sam Thornton, Sarah Goodyear and Alan Hudson, | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Wortley in the 1990s
New Wortley Community Centre committee celebrate in June 1996 after being awarded £125,000 by National Lottery. Photo: Keith Allison
5. Wortley in the 1990s
Wortley's Zoe Westwood who won the North East of England Tap Championship. Pictured in April 1998. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
6. Wortley in the 1990s
Parent governor Mrs Debbie Burtoyne taking part in the maths games with her son Jack, right, and Dale Campling at Lower Wortley Primary in March 1998. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
