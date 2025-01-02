West Leeds: 29 fantastic photos take you back you back to Wortley in the 1990s

Tell me what you want, what you really, really want. A sandwich in white or brown?

It was the decade Wortley gave the world ‘The Slice Girls’. These wannabe entrepreneurs are featured in one of 21 photo memories celebrating life around the suburb in the 1990s. All aspects of life around the community are featured from schools and sports teams through to pubs and restaurants. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Lynn Hayward and Mandy Marsden owners of the 'Slice Girls' sandwich bar on Upper Wortley Road. Pictured in May 1997.

Lynn Hayward and Mandy Marsden owners of the 'Slice Girls' sandwich bar on Upper Wortley Road. Pictured in May 1997. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

March 1998 and pictured is Rev Ken Hawkins at Lower Wortley Methodist Church which was undergoing a £250,000 refurbishment.

March 1998 and pictured is Rev Ken Hawkins at Lower Wortley Methodist Church which was undergoing a £250,000 refurbishment. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Wortley High School pupils rehearsing for a Cowboy theme review in February 1998. Pictured, from left, are Jemma Jackson, Sam Thornton, Sarah Goodyear and Alan Hudson,

Wortley High School pupils rehearsing for a Cowboy theme review in February 1998. Pictured, from left, are Jemma Jackson, Sam Thornton, Sarah Goodyear and Alan Hudson, | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

New Wortley Community Centre committee celebrate in June 1996 after being awarded £125,000 by National Lottery.

New Wortley Community Centre committee celebrate in June 1996 after being awarded £125,000 by National Lottery. Photo: Keith Allison

Wortley's Zoe Westwood who won the North East of England Tap Championship. Pictured in April 1998.

Wortley's Zoe Westwood who won the North East of England Tap Championship. Pictured in April 1998. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Parent governor Mrs Debbie Burtoyne taking part in the maths games with her son Jack, right, and Dale Campling at Lower Wortley Primary in March 1998.

Parent governor Mrs Debbie Burtoyne taking part in the maths games with her son Jack, right, and Dale Campling at Lower Wortley Primary in March 1998. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

