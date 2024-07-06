28 photos of Leeds corner shops you may remember from back in the day

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 6th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST

They have been the retail heartbeat of neighbourhoods and communities across Leeds for generations.

And they have been always there for us when we needed that pint of milk, a loaf of bread, a packet of sweets, a bottle of wine, or groceries. These photos celebrate the humble corner shop which have been part of the city's fabric for generations. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Monk Bridge Stores, an off licence and grocers at the junction of Monk Bridge Road, foreground, and Brookfield Street, left, addressed as no. 38 Monk Bridge Road.

1. Meanwood

Monk Bridge Stores, an off licence and grocers at the junction of Monk Bridge Road, foreground, and Brookfield Street, left, addressed as no. 38 Monk Bridge Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
View looking south-west down Hyde Park Road from the corner shop at no. 146, seen on the left. Further down on the right is the Newlands pub located at the junction with Edwin Road.

2. Hyde Park

View looking south-west down Hyde Park Road from the corner shop at no. 146, seen on the left. Further down on the right is the Newlands pub located at the junction with Edwin Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Looking across to Stratford Street from Bude Road showing a corner shop at no. 80, which has a modern dormer window. Pictured in August 1983.

3. Beeston

Looking across to Stratford Street from Bude Road showing a corner shop at no. 80, which has a modern dormer window. Pictured in August 1983. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view from Providence Avenue at the junction with Delph Lane. A corner shop with a window bricked up has advertisements for Cadbury's chocolate and John Player cigarettes. Pictured in August 1985.

4. Woodhouse

A view from Providence Avenue at the junction with Delph Lane. A corner shop with a window bricked up has advertisements for Cadbury's chocolate and John Player cigarettes. Pictured in August 1985. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
East Park Drive seen from Glensdale Terrace, with Charlton Road leading off in the background. On the left is a corner shop at no.32 Glensdale Terrace.

5. Burmantofts

East Park Drive seen from Glensdale Terrace, with Charlton Road leading off in the background. On the left is a corner shop at no.32 Glensdale Terrace. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Elm Street in 1970 showing a flight of steps which leads up from Ganton View towards Ganton Mount, with Ganton Place beyond. The corner shop on the right is Milly's at no.1 Ganton Mount.

6. Woodhouse

Elm Street in 1970 showing a flight of steps which leads up from Ganton View towards Ganton Mount, with Ganton Place beyond. The corner shop on the right is Milly's at no.1 Ganton Mount. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.