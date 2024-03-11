1988 will be remembered by many for this story hitting the news headlines after a driver reversed through the wall of Greek Street multi-storey car park. It is one of 28 photos showcasing a year in the life of Leeds and its residents. These photos take you from the city centre out to the suburbs and feature memories from Harehills, Wetherby, Chapeltown, Seacroft, Sheepscar and Headingley. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails