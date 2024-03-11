1988 will be remembered by many for this story hitting the news headlines after a driver reversed through the wall of Greek Street multi-storey car park. It is one of 28 photos showcasing a year in the life of Leeds and its residents. These photos take you from the city centre out to the suburbs and feature memories from Harehills, Wetherby, Chapeltown, Seacroft, Sheepscar and Headingley. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
1. Leeds in 1988
A car sits precariously on the edge of disaster in Greek Street car park in March 1988.
Photo: YPN
2. Leeds in 1988
Another camera angle highlights the precarious position of the car. Photo: YPN
3. Gipton
A group photo taken at the Henry Barran Centre on the occasion of its Golden Anniversary. The Lord Mayor, Councillor Arthur Vollans is pictured presenting his gift of an ornamental wall-clock to the Henry Barran Centre Management Committee. Local people were invited to enjoy a buffet meal at 1938 prices, and take part in fun activities and competitions. Pictgured, from left, are Linda Bosomworth, Coun Lorna Cohen, Lily Shackleton, Lord Mayor, Coun Arthur Vollans, Coun Terry Briggs, the Lady Mayoress, Warden, John Holmes, Eddie Manning and Michelle Houghton, about to present the Lady Mayoress with a bouquet. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds cify centre
Woodhouse Lane showing Morrisons supermarket with the office block Merrion House towering above. These were both completed in 1972 as an addition to the Merrion Centre, the initial part of which had opened in 1964. Further along is the junction with Clay Pit Lane then on the left the Woodhouse Lane multi-storey car park can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Headingley
Otley Road looking north-west showing the Arndale Centre running along the right hand side of the road. Shops featured in the photo include Safeway supermarket in the centre and Radio Rentals and Alpaca Yarns towards the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Wetherby
A view looking west along Bank Street towards Westgate. On the left is no. 11 Bank Street, while the building on the right is numbered 5 Church Street, the junction with which is just off the picture. The next building along is no. 18 Bank Street, occupied by Peter Watson, estate agent. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net