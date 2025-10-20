Viv Nicholson is pictured getting into a car in Allerton Bywater. It was taken in 1971 ten years after she became famous when she told the media that she would "spend, spend, spend" after her husband Keith won £152,319 - equivalent to £4,300,000 - on the football pools. The photo is one of 28 showcasing news stories making the news around Leeds during the 12 months. City centre landmarks are featured as well as memories from around the suburbs including Hunslet, Meanwood, Chapel Allerton, Horsforth and Roundhay Park. READ MORE: 24 Leeds schools and colleges making the news in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia