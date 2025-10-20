28 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1971

A familiar face kicks off this wonderful gallery of memories charting a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1970s.

Viv Nicholson is pictured getting into a car in Allerton Bywater. It was taken in 1971 ten years after she became famous when she told the media that she would "spend, spend, spend" after her husband Keith won £152,319 - equivalent to £4,300,000 - on the football pools. The photo is one of 28 showcasing news stories making the news around Leeds during the 12 months. City centre landmarks are featured as well as memories from around the suburbs including Hunslet, Meanwood, Chapel Allerton, Horsforth and Roundhay Park. READ MORE: 24 Leeds schools and colleges making the news in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Pools winner Vivian Nicholson is pictured getting into a car in February 1971.

1. Allerton Bywater

Pools winner Vivian Nicholson is pictured getting into a car in February 1971. | YPN Photo: YPN

Roundhouse just south of Wellington Bridge pictured in March 1971.

2. Leeds city centre

Roundhouse just south of Wellington Bridge pictured in March 1971. | YPN Photo: YPN

The vast campus of Leeds University pictured in September 1971.

3. Woodhouse

The vast campus of Leeds University pictured in September 1971. | YPN Photo: YPN

Piper John Teggait plays the pipes in Dean Woods near his home in October 1971.

4. Morley

Piper John Teggait plays the pipes in Dean Woods near his home in October 1971. | YPN Photo: YPN

Four boys from the Wharfedale Railway Society are pictured in December 1971 laying the foundations of a Happy New Year at Horsforth Station by relaying the platform flower beds.

5. Horsforth

Four boys from the Wharfedale Railway Society are pictured in December 1971 laying the foundations of a Happy New Year at Horsforth Station by relaying the platform flower beds. | YPN Photo: YPN

Members of the YEP Women's Circle defend themselves with long loaves from friendly "attack" by French soldiers during a four day trip to Paris in May 1971. Pictured, from left, are Pat Dawson, Joyce James and Marjorie Baines.

6. YEP Women's Circle

Members of the YEP Women's Circle defend themselves with long loaves from friendly "attack" by French soldiers during a four day trip to Paris in May 1971. Pictured, from left, are Pat Dawson, Joyce James and Marjorie Baines. | YPN Photo: YPN

