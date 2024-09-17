24 Leeds schools and colleges making the news in the 1970s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 11:37 GMT

These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of pupils who were at school or college in Leeds during the 1970s.

It was a decade which featured a city education system struggling to cope with crumbling buildings, overcrowding, and freezing classrooms. These photos focus on schools - both primary and secondary - as well as colleges across Leeds who were making the news headlines at the time. Is your school or college featured from back in the day? READ MORE: 31 Leeds pubs we have loved and lost LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The long, long queue for the two basins where 70 pupils at Beeston Hill St Luke's Primary School must wash their hands in January 1974. Plans for a redevelopment at the time were shelved.

1. St Luke's Primary School

The long, long queue for the two basins where 70 pupils at Beeston Hill St Luke's Primary School must wash their hands in January 1974. Plans for a redevelopment at the time were shelved. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Edward Foster, right, vice chairman of Victoria Middle School Parent Teacher Association talks with other parents outside the gates of the school in April 1974.

2. Victoria Middle School

Edward Foster, right, vice chairman of Victoria Middle School Parent Teacher Association talks with other parents outside the gates of the school in April 1974. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
An arrow pinpoints the panel at Temple Moor High School's pool in June 1973 which parents feared was a risk to children. They were frightened that curious pupils may crawl through and fall into the stagnant baths.

3. Temple Moor High School

An arrow pinpoints the panel at Temple Moor High School's pool in June 1973 which parents feared was a risk to children. They were frightened that curious pupils may crawl through and fall into the stagnant baths. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
This is Joan Harper, headteacher at Shire Oak School in Headingley pictured in May 1973.

4. Shire Oak School

This is Joan Harper, headteacher at Shire Oak School in Headingley pictured in May 1973. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Does this school look familiar? It is Roundhay High as seen from the avenue of trees in Old Park Road in July 1972.

5. Roundhay High School

Does this school look familiar? It is Roundhay High as seen from the avenue of trees in Old Park Road in July 1972. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Sculptor and senior lecturer Charles Panson helps workmen put up his Crucifixtion figure at Trinity & All Saints College in Horsforth in October 1971. He took 18 months to complete the bronze and glass fibre work.

6. Trinity & All Saints College

Sculptor and senior lecturer Charles Panson helps workmen put up his Crucifixtion figure at Trinity & All Saints College in Horsforth in October 1971. He took 18 months to complete the bronze and glass fibre work. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsSchools
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice