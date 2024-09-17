It was a decade which featured a city education system struggling to cope with crumbling buildings, overcrowding, and freezing classrooms. These photos focus on schools - both primary and secondary - as well as colleges across Leeds who were making the news headlines at the time. Is your school or college featured from back in the day? READ MORE: 31 Leeds pubs we have loved and lost LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
24 Leeds schools and colleges making the news in the 1970s
These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of pupils who were at school or college in Leeds during the 1970s.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.