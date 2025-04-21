28 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1981

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

These fantastic photos chart a year in the life of Leeds and its residents in the early 1980s.

They turn back the clock to 1981, a 12 months which featured the city grappling with economic and social changes and challenges. City centre landmarks are in focus as well as memories from around the suburbs with Rothwell, Crossgates, Stanningley, Pudsey, Hyde Park and Beeston among those featured. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Debenhams on Briggate pictured in February 1981.

1. Leeds city centre

Debenhams on Briggate pictured in February 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Bistro 66 at Intime in the Merrion Centre pictured in June 1981.

2. Leeds city centre

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Bistro 66 at Intime in the Merrion Centre pictured in June 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN

A refurbished cocktail bar at Metropole Hotel pictured in June 1981.

3. Leeds city centre

A refurbished cocktail bar at Metropole Hotel pictured in June 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN

A view from under Wellington Bridge in January 1981.

4. Leeds city centre

A view from under Wellington Bridge in January 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN

Park Square North pictured in October 1981. On the left are a row of buildings with the National Westminster Bank in the foreground.

5. Leeds city centre

Park Square North pictured in October 1981. On the left are a row of buildings with the National Westminster Bank in the foreground. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

An AEC Swift/Park Royal 1012 (1969) bus pictured at the junction of Park Lane and the Inner Ring Road in March 1981.

6. Leeds in 1981

An AEC Swift/Park Royal 1012 (1969) bus pictured at the junction of Park Lane and the Inner Ring Road in March 1981. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

