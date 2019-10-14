Is this the Holbeck you remember?

28 never seen before photos of Holbeck through the years

28 never seen before photos of Holbeck through the years

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 14th October 2019, 09:05 am

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life in the market town, predominantly during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. READ MORE: The rocky road that took Leeds more than 40 years to finish LOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO? Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook

1. March 1977

Pleasant Place in Holbeck.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Year unknown

This phioto from the YEP archive of Holbeck is not captioned. Does anyone have any idea?

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. March 1980

Is this the Holbeck you remember?

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. June 1968

South Lodge, Holbeck. This was originally built as a poor law institution - a 'workhouse' in the language of its Victorian origin.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 7