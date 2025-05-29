27 rapturous photos take you back to Rawdon in the early 2000s

4 . Rawdon in the early 2000s

St Peter's Church in October 2003. The original chapel was built here in 1647 by Francis Layton of Layton Hall but not completed until 1684. His grandson, Thomas Layton added the tower in 1705. Much of the original building was enlarged and replaced in 1864 when Rawdon became a parish in its own right, rather than part of the parish of Guiseley.