27 rapturous photos take you back to Rawdon in the early 2000s

Published 29th May 2025, 04:45 BST

These photos put the remarkable into Rawdon as they showcase life around the suburb in the early 2000s.

Anna Cole who produced a saucy calender for Leukaemia Research involving members of Rawdon Golf Club after her mother Fay Marston died of of the illness . She is pictured in November 2003 with dad Richard Marston and brothers Joshua Marston left, and Jonathan Cole.

1. Rawdon in the early 2000s

Anna Cole who produced a saucy calender for Leukaemia Research involving members of Rawdon Golf Club after her mother Fay Marston died of of the illness . She is pictured in November 2003 with dad Richard Marston and brothers Joshua Marston left, and Jonathan Cole. | YPN Photo: YPN

Head teacher Sheila Henderson with pupils, Kyle Wooton, left, and William Smith at Littlemoor Primary School which was to be closed after planning permission was given for a new school to be built nearby. Pictured in September 2003.

2. Rawdon in the early 2000s

Head teacher Sheila Henderson with pupils, Kyle Wooton, left, and William Smith at Littlemoor Primary School which was to be closed after planning permission was given for a new school to be built nearby. Pictured in September 2003. | YPN Photo: YPN

Olympian Sally Gunnell visited Tumble Tots in October 2003. She is pictured with Vanessa Sellars and her son Daniel.

3. Rawdon in the early 2000s

Olympian Sally Gunnell visited Tumble Tots in October 2003. She is pictured with Vanessa Sellars and her son Daniel. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

St Peter's Church in October 2003. The original chapel was built here in 1647 by Francis Layton of Layton Hall but not completed until 1684. His grandson, Thomas Layton added the tower in 1705. Much of the original building was enlarged and replaced in 1864 when Rawdon became a parish in its own right, rather than part of the parish of Guiseley.

4. Rawdon in the early 2000s

St Peter's Church in October 2003. The original chapel was built here in 1647 by Francis Layton of Layton Hall but not completed until 1684. His grandson, Thomas Layton added the tower in 1705. Much of the original building was enlarged and replaced in 1864 when Rawdon became a parish in its own right, rather than part of the parish of Guiseley. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

An autumnal scene in Micklefield Park showing rosebeds and shrubs. Other areas in the park include a children's playground and tennis courts. Micklefield Park is the grounds of Micklefield House where Leeds City Council Social Services have offices.

5. Rawdon in the early 2000s

An autumnal scene in Micklefield Park showing rosebeds and shrubs. Other areas in the park include a children's playground and tennis courts. Micklefield Park is the grounds of Micklefield House where Leeds City Council Social Services have offices. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Rawdon Town Street in October 2003. On the left is Londis Supermarket at number 14. Numbers continue right with numbers 13, 12 etc. Newsagents and Post Office in the distance. On the opposite side of the road is the Village Bakery at number 33. Rawdon St Peter's C.E. Primary school is situated to the right of number 33, off camera.

6. Rawdon in the early 2000s

Rawdon Town Street in October 2003. On the left is Londis Supermarket at number 14. Numbers continue right with numbers 13, 12 etc. Newsagents and Post Office in the distance. On the opposite side of the road is the Village Bakery at number 33. Rawdon St Peter's C.E. Primary school is situated to the right of number 33, off camera. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

