27 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1987

The site of Schofields department store which had welcomed customers since 1962 was set to be demolished. It would eventually be replaced by the Schofields Centre, a retail development incorporating a smaller Schofields store. This was 1987, a 12 months which also featured a city determined to clean up its act with more than £1 million invested into street cleaning technology. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free emails