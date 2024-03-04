27 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1987

The site of Schofields department store which had welcomed customers since 1962 was set to be demolished. It would eventually be replaced by the Schofields Centre, a retail development incorporating a smaller Schofields store. This was 1987, a 12 months which also featured a city determined to clean up its act with more than £1 million invested into street cleaning technology. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free emails
1. Leeds city centre
The Lands lane aspect of the Schofields store pictured in August 1987.
2. Leeds city centre
A scheme was put a glass roof over Queen Victoria Street as part of a plan to refurbish buildings put up at the turn of the century was held up by planners in April 1987. Members of Leeds City Council's south divisional plans sub-committee deferred an application from the property owner for further discussion about the design of the proposed glass roof and other features of the scheme, so the views of the Royal Fine Arts Commission could be sought. Pictured is a model of the proposed glass roof. Photo: YPN
3. Gipton
Children of South Gipton taking part in a clean-up campaign on the estate in November 1987. It was a project instigated by the Gipton Community Refurbishment Scheme and the children were involved as part of a holiday play project. The children filled more than 60 sacks with rubbish and were provided with refreshments by sponsors, Kentucky Fried Chicken. The youngsters were hoping to win a prize in the National Clean-up competition organised by the Keep Britain Tidy Campaign. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Armley
members of the congregation of Upper Armley Methodist Church gathered together for the final service held on Sunday, May 10, 1987. The church was to be demolished and rebuilt as a Community Centre with £213,000 funding via an Urban Programme grant. In the centre, towards the back, is the Minister of the Church, Reverend Gordon Lister, with Councillor John Battle, Chair of the Council's Urban Development Committee. Also in the picture are representatives of the Girls' and Boys' Brigades. The new centre was to include a luncheon club, a playgroup, adult education classes, a credit union and an advice and counselling service for families. Upper Armley Methodist Church was built in brick in the Italian style and dated from 1878. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
The counter of the Music Library in a corner of the Central Lending department in the Central Library. Behind the counter are rows of cassettes ready for loan for which the boxes will be out on display. Records were also available. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Harehills
Harehills Primary School after closure, taken in February 1987. The roof of the Victoria building closed in 1986 due to a structural fault which rendered it unsafe and plans were underway to construct two new schools, one in the Bankside area and the other on the Rank Optics site. Harehills Primary School dated from 1891 and was one of the original schools to be built by Leeds School Board. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net