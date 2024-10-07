They turn back the clock to 1983 and showcase a city and its residents at work, rest and play. Photos iof city centre landmarks are featured before the gallery heads out to the suburbs with Meanwood, Beeston, Hunslet, Bramley, Harehills, Wortley and Moortown all in focusl. Match action from Elland Road from a season which started poorly, narrowly avoided total humiliation and ended in mid-table mediocrity, is also included in this round up of memories. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive, Varley Picture Agency and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 14 memories from Leeds United's 1983/84 season LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
Kirkgate in April 1983. The Precinct public house is on the left followed by Home Charm. Next to this is the entrance to Club Damien night club, which occupies the floor above. Thrifty, Clothes for the Family, due to be opened on the following day. On the right is Hagenbach bakers. | Leeds Department of Planning Photo: Leeds Department of Planning
2. Fearnville
Three local residents attending Fearnville Sports Centre for their regular morning swimming sessions in the spring of 1983. Both Alf Watson (left) and Thomas Kilroy (right) completed 30 lengths of the swimming baths each morning. Betty Winterholder (centre) swam 20 lengths every morning. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Chapeltown
An aerial view over Chapeltown and Harehills from Roseville Road. Roseville Works is visible at the bottom edge. The camera looks across an area densely populated with red brick streets. On the right, the large brick building with decorative gables is the former Kepler Council School which was later known as Roseville County Secondary School. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Roundhay
An aerial view showing Devonshire Crescent and Sutherland Avenue. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Bramley
Back Lane from the junction with Stanningley Road in February 1983. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Ward sister Anne-Marie Butterfield prepares a bed for her first patient at the newly opened Clarendon Wing at Leeds General Infirmary in November 1983. | YPN Photo: YPN
