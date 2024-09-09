They turn back the clock to 1979 and bring into focus shops and landmarks from around Leeds city centre as well as memories of news stories making the headlines during the 12 months. They also feature memories from the suburbs with Beeston, Seacroft, Woodlesford, Cross Gates, Moortown, Cross Green, Richmond Hill and Burmantofts all featured. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds in 1979
Mill Hill in December 1979 taken from Bishopgate Street. On the Right is William Hill bookmakers then Bibi's Pizza Restaurant. Further along is an amusement arcade. In the background is Bond Street. Just visible on the left is the Black Lion public house. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
The Grade II listed Time Ball buildings on Briggate in November 1979. They date from the early 19th century but much of the elaborate facade was added from 1872 when John Dyson, watchmaker, became established here. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
Vicar Lane to the junction with Sidney Street in December 1979. Pictured from left is Clover department store, National Westminster Bank, March the Tailor, Photomarket and Bargain Records. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
New Briggate in December 1979. Pictured is Knobs and Knockers, Heel Bar shoe repairs, with the entrances to William Hill bookmakers and Brandons Club, and Whan Hai Chinese restaurant above. On the right is the Army and Navy Stores. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
Lower Briggate in December 1979. Pictured, on the left, is the Golden Lion Hotel by the junction with Swinegate, then Class menswear, Bass and Bligh, camera and binocular repairs, Contact second hand goods and Starlight Room amusements. On the right is the junction with Heaton's Court. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
West Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive's Transport Information Office on the corner of Kirkgate and New Market Street, a round brick building in front of the Trustee Savings Bank. This photo was taken in December 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
