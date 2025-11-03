Watch: The A to Z of Leeds documentary trailer

27 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1973

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 04:45 GMT

These wonderful photos provide a fascinating glimpse into the life of Leeds and its residents in the mid-1970s.

They turn back the clock to 1973 and highlight the stories making the local news headlines during the year. It was a 12 months which saw motorists charged to park on a Saturday in Leeds city centre for the first time while drivers were being rationed to a maximum of £1.50 worth of petrol in Britain's first oil price crisis. Elsewhere Hell's Angels rode into the city for the funeral of the president of the Leeds Chapter while Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother visited as she granted the Freedom of the City of Leeds to H.M.S. Ark Royal. The photos are mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 31 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1970 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Duncan Street in November 1973.

1. Leeds city centre

Duncan Street in November 1973. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Call Lane in November 1973.

2. Leeds city centre

Call Lane in November 1973. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Work on the Leeds inner ring road in August 1973.

3. Leeds city centre

Work on the Leeds inner ring road in August 1973. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Just a few of the many stylish dresses on display at Woolworths in February 1973.

4. Leeds city centre

Just a few of the many stylish dresses on display at Woolworths in February 1973. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Motorists were charged to park on a Saturday in Leeds city centre for the first time. Pictured are meters on Vicar Lane in September 1973.

5. Leeds city centre

Motorists were charged to park on a Saturday in Leeds city centre for the first time. Pictured are meters on Vicar Lane in September 1973. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Cyril Hoffman is pictured beside the pumps at a filling station where customers were being rationed to a maximum of £1.50 worth of petrol in Britain's first oil price crisis in November 1973.

6. Harehills

Cyril Hoffman is pictured beside the pumps at a filling station where customers were being rationed to a maximum of £1.50 worth of petrol in Britain's first oil price crisis in November 1973. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice