31 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1970

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

1970 is the year of travel for this gallery of memories charting 12 months in the life of your Leeds.

The start of the decade saw the opening of your Yorkshire Evening Post’s headquarters on Wellington Street, a landmark it home it would call home for more than four decades. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature city centre landmarks as well as memories from the suburbs with all the H’s in focus - Harehills, Horsforth and Headingley. The images are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who called Leeds home back in the day. Are you one of them? READ MORE: Secrets of Leeds Queens Hotel revealed including hidden tunnel LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

City Square in March 1970.

1. Leeds city centre

City Square in March 1970. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Firefighters fight a blaze which destroyed a sports store. Around 50 pupils at a nearby school of music were evacuated as fire crews battled the flames.

2. Leeds city centre

Firefighters fight a blaze which destroyed a sports store. Around 50 pupils at a nearby school of music were evacuated as fire crews battled the flames. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Recognise this popular Leeds commuter route? It's Otley Road, to the north of the junction with the ring road, taken at 8.30am in February 1970

3. Headingley

Recognise this popular Leeds commuter route? It's Otley Road, to the north of the junction with the ring road, taken at 8.30am in February 1970 | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Did you enjoy a night at the flicks here back in the day? The ABC cinema on Vicar Lane.

4. Leeds city centre

Did you enjoy a night at the flicks here back in the day? The ABC cinema on Vicar Lane. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Grandways on a parade of shops on Roundhay Road.

5. Harehills

Grandways on a parade of shops on Roundhay Road. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
This is Stourton village before it was cleared in the 1970s.

6. Stourton

This is Stourton village before it was cleared in the 1970s. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice