27 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1983

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1980s.

Does the location of the main photo plucked from the YEP archive look familiar? It is Queen Victoria Street - around 130 yards long and bound at one end of Briggate and the other by Vicar Lane - which was one of the popular shopping streets in the city in 1983. The image is one of 27 showcasing 12 months in the life of your city and its residents. City centre landmarks are in focus as well as memories from the suburbs including Farsley, Seacroft, Headingley and Pudsey. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Queen Victoria Street in November 1983.

1. Leeds city centre

Queen Victoria Street in November 1983.

Motorists had a smooth transfer to a new traffic system in February 1983. With the City Square entrance to Leeds City Station closed, drivers had to follow the new route down Boar Lane and New Station Street.

2. Leeds city centre

Motorists had a smooth transfer to a new traffic system in February 1983. With the City Square entrance to Leeds City Station closed, drivers had to follow the new route down Boar Lane and New Station Street.

A bus takes the old road into Colton while the new road from the roundabout at the Whitkirk-Selby road junction remains closed awaiting development in the village.

3. Colton

A bus takes the old road into Colton while the new road from the roundabout at the Whitkirk-Selby road junction remains closed awaiting development in the village.

There were plans for the renovation of the historic White Cloth Hall on Kirkgate.

4. Leeds city centre

There were plans for the renovation of the historic White Cloth Hall on Kirkgate.

Magnate Robert Maxwell launched a scathing attack on the Government industrial relations legislation while visiting a Leeds printing works. He flew into the city by helicopter to open a new press at Petty & Sons on Whitehall Road.

5. Wortley

Magnate Robert Maxwell launched a scathing attack on the Government industrial relations legislation while visiting a Leeds printing works. He flew into the city by helicopter to open a new press at Petty & Sons on Whitehall Road.

Tony Raferty, left, and Andrew Walton work on an electronic 'car' at the new technology course at Corpus Christi School.

6. Burmantofts

Tony Raferty, left, and Andrew Walton work on an electronic 'car' at the new technology course at Corpus Christi School.

