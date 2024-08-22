27 Leeds publicans you may remember from the 1990s

They have served thousands of pints between them.

These photos raise a glass to the landlords, landladys and bar staff at watering holes across Leeds. Each will be a familiar face to a generation of drinkers who enjoyed a tipple or two during the 1990s. Many of these photos were taken to run alongside the YEP's Taverner column which reviewed a pub in the city each week. Is your local from back in the day featured? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

This is landlord and landlady Trevor and Joyce Ives who ran the Cardigan Arms at Kirkstall in September 1995.

1. Cardigan Arms

This is landlord and landlady Trevor and Joyce Ives who ran the Cardigan Arms at Kirkstall in September 1995. | Giles Rocholl Photo: Giles Rocholl

Do you remember Andrew and Debbie Jordan who ran The Queens Arms on Harrogate Road. They are pictured in December 1996.

2. The Queens Arms

Do you remember Andrew and Debbie Jordan who ran The Queens Arms on Harrogate Road. They are pictured in December 1996. | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you remember Diane Schofield behind the bar at The Old Steps in the city centre?

3. The Old Steps

Do you remember Diane Schofield behind the bar at The Old Steps in the city centre? | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Tim and Jill Loakes at the Bracken Fox pub on Wetherby Road, Scarcroft.

4. Bracken Fox

Tim and Jill Loakes at the Bracken Fox pub on Wetherby Road, Scarcroft. | YPN Photo: YPN

Geoff and Norma Wilkinson pictured outside the Three Horse Shoes at Oulton.

5. Three Horse Shoes

Geoff and Norma Wilkinson pictured outside the Three Horse Shoes at Oulton. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Keith Broughton and Corrine Kemp outside the City of Mabgate Inn.

6. City of Mabgate Inn

Keith Broughton and Corrine Kemp outside the City of Mabgate Inn. | YPN Photo: YPN

