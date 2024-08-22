27 Leeds publicans you may remember from the 1990s

These photos raise a glass to the landlords, landladys and bar staff at watering holes across Leeds. Each will be a familiar face to a generation of drinkers who enjoyed a tipple or two during the 1990s. Many of these photos were taken to run alongside the YEP's Taverner column which reviewed a pub in the city each week. Is your local from back in the day featured? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia