27 showbiz photos of celebrities who visited Leeds during the 1990s

This gallery of memorable celebrity visits to Leeds in the 1990s is jam-packed with sparkle and shine.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 28th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

It proved to be a decade which featured a raft loads of new restaurant, bar and shop openings around your city. The supplement of celebrities in focus include A, B, C (and even D) listers from the world of stage and screen, TV, sport, politics and much more. They are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who idolised their heroes before the age of social meida.

This is Neighbours star Kimberley Davies pictured during a visit to Software City in Leeds in August 1996.

This is Neighbours star Kimberley Davies pictured during a visit to Software City in Leeds in August 1996. Photo: Mel Hulme

Leeds's own Coronation Street star Liz Dawn launched a scratchcard at the Breast Cancer Unit of St James's Hospital in February 1998.

Leeds's own Coronation Street star Liz Dawn launched a scratchcard at the Breast Cancer Unit of St James's Hospital in February 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme

Chef Ken Hom cooked up a storm when he visited the Allders store in Leeds city centre in January 1998.

Chef Ken Hom cooked up a storm when he visited the Allders store in Leeds city centre in January 1998. Photo: YPN

The Gladiators host met young fans after opening The Pocket Phone Shop in the Crossgates Shopping Centre in January 1998.

The Gladiators host met young fans after opening The Pocket Phone Shop in the Crossgates Shopping Centre in January 1998. Photo: YPN

Athlete Roger Black signs autographs for fans during a visit to Lilywhites at The Headrow Centre in December 1996.

Athlete Roger Black signs autographs for fans during a visit to Lilywhites at The Headrow Centre in December 1996. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

May 1997 and actor Desmond Llewelyn, Q in the James Bond films, holds the original golden gun with Caroline Munro one of the Bond girls alongside an Aston Martin. The pair were at the Royal Armouries in Leeds to promote a 007 exhibition.

May 1997 and actor Desmond Llewelyn, Q in the James Bond films, holds the original golden gun with Caroline Munro one of the Bond girls alongside an Aston Martin. The pair were at the Royal Armouries in Leeds to promote a 007 exhibition. Photo: Gary Longbottom

