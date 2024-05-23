26 photos you'll only understand if you were a Wortley High School pupil

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 23rd May 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos are sure to evoke memories for former pupils at Wortley High School.

Thousands of pupils were educated down the years at the school on Swallow Crescent in LS12 before it closed in the summer of 2009 after merging with West Leeds High School. These wonderful photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase life at the school with fundraising, academic achievement and sporting success and theatre productions all in focus. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Travel reps from hell in February 2000. Pupils rehearse for their live music, dance and drama production "Searching For the Summer. Pictured, from left, are Katherine Purcell, Kelly Lafferty, Paul Percival and Holly Naylor.

1. Wortley High memories

Travel reps from hell in February 2000. Pupils rehearse for their live music, dance and drama production "Searching For the Summer. Pictured, from left, are Katherine Purcell, Kelly Lafferty, Paul Percival and Holly Naylor. Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
Pupils headed for a recording studio during the school holidays in February 2000 to lay down tracks for a CD release Searching for the Summer'. Pictured, from left, are Ruth Madden, Leanne Shepherd, Emma Pearce, Sarah Whitaker, Stacey Howitt and Samantha May.

2. Wortley High memories

Pupils headed for a recording studio during the school holidays in February 2000 to lay down tracks for a CD release Searching for the Summer'. Pictured, from left, are Ruth Madden, Leanne Shepherd, Emma Pearce, Sarah Whitaker, Stacey Howitt and Samantha May. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
These pupils were doing a motor mechanic course at West Leeds Family Learning Centre in March 2001. Pictured, from left, are Lee Carpenter, Carl Woollin, Gareth Hudson and Lee Revell.

3. Wortley High memories

These pupils were doing a motor mechanic course at West Leeds Family Learning Centre in March 2001. Pictured, from left, are Lee Carpenter, Carl Woollin, Gareth Hudson and Lee Revell. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
February 2001 and pictured are astronauts Helen Tillotson, left, and Holly Lopez who were two cast members of "Space 2001: A Wortley Oddity' being staged at the school.

4. Wortley High memories

February 2001 and pictured are astronauts Helen Tillotson, left, and Holly Lopez who were two cast members of "Space 2001: A Wortley Oddity' being staged at the school. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Pupils watch the new girl band Tymes 4 perform in November 2001.

5. Wortley High memories

Pupils watch the new girl band Tymes 4 perform in November 2001. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Pupils .Robert Jeffrey, left, and Daniel Burn, pictured on the climbing ropes in the school's gym in December 2001.

6. Wortley High memories

Pupils .Robert Jeffrey, left, and Daniel Burn, pictured on the climbing ropes in the school's gym in December 2001. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsSecondary school pupils

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.