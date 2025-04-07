26 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1979

These fantastic photos celebrate a year in the life of Leeds at the end of the 1970s.

These fantastic photos celebrate a year in the life of Leeds at the end of the 1970s.

They turn back the clock to 1979 and showcase a vibrant bustling city as well as highlighting the stories making the news headlines during the 12 months. Memories from around the city centre are featured as well as those from the suburbs with Woodlesford, Beeston, Stourton and Yeadon in focus as well as Leeds United. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

A busy Lands Lane pictured on a Saturday lunchtime in December 1979.

1. Leeds city centre

A busy Lands Lane pictured on a Saturday lunchtime in December 1979. | YPN Photo: YPN

The new Rumbelows store on Duncan Street in November 1979.

2. Leeds city centre

The new Rumbelows store on Duncan Street in November 1979. | YPN Photo: YPN

September 1979 and the National Employers House on Quebec Street, formely the home of the Leeds and County Liberal Club, was on the market for around £600,000.

3. Leeds city centre

September 1979 and the National Employers House on Quebec Street, formely the home of the Leeds and County Liberal Club, was on the market for around £600,000. | YPN Photo: YPN

September 1979 and a three man team committed to saving old buildings was very proud of its latest conversion job on a purpose-built Victorian bank. Peter Moorhouse, the general manager of British Composite Tiles Ltd, spent eight months working by hand on the facelift, helped by friends. The exterior of the former Midland Bank on North Street, had Veen left intact and was now called Northwood House.

4. Leeds city centre

September 1979 and a three man team committed to saving old buildings was very proud of its latest conversion job on a purpose-built Victorian bank. Peter Moorhouse, the general manager of British Composite Tiles Ltd, spent eight months working by hand on the facelift, helped by friends. The exterior of the former Midland Bank on North Street, had Veen left intact and was now called Northwood House. | YPN Photo: YPN

Did you buy a car from here back in the day? Arnold G. Wilson dealership pictured in February 1979.

5. Leeds city centre

Did you buy a car from here back in the day? Arnold G. Wilson dealership pictured in February 1979. | YPN Photo: YPN

Cars parked up on Moorland Road pictured in May 1979.

6. Headingley

Cars parked up on Moorland Road pictured in May 1979. | YPN Photo: YPN

